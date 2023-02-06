ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itta Bena, MS

wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Two plead guilty in Coahoma Community College fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
deltanews.tv

Till relative sues Leflore Sheriff

GREENVILLE - A cousin of Emmett Till has filed a lawsuit against Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks for not serving a 1955 arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham in connection with Till's death. "What about Carolyn Bryant at this age?...." asked Priscilla Sterling of the Emmett Till Justice for Families...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two women plead guilty to community college embezzlement

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Coahoma Community College employees pled guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday, February 6. State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pled guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. According to White, the two […]
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in Sharkey County trailer fire

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a trailer fire in Sharkey County early Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the north part of Cary. Firefighters found two people deceased inside of the trailer. The fire and deaths are under investigation.
SHARKEY COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Authorities Search for Missing Teen

Greenville, MS – Police in Greenville are searching for Christina Smart, a missing juvenile last seen on February 4, 2023. Smart is described as a 5’2”, 200-pound black female, born on October 19, 2006. At the time of her disappearance, Smart was wearing black pants, a black...
GREENVILLE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Batesville Man Arrested For Felony Possession of Controlled Substance

On February 3rd, Batesville police stopped a car for a traffic stop that lead to one person being arrested. When officers pulled the car over they charged Jesus Pena with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Improper Tag display. Pena is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court...
BATESVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Clarksdale Police Discover Theft Operation, Two Arrested

Clarksdale, MS – Clarksdale Police uncovered a major theft operation, resulting in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen goods. A search warrant executed in the Oakhurst area of the city led to the discovery of several stolen items, including TVs, air conditioning window units, iPads, PlayStations, and other electronics.
CLARKSDALE, MS

