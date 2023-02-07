Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Turkish American Society of Chicago Holds Vigil for Earthquake Victims
More than 20,000 people have been confirmed dead after a devastating earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria, and local residents gathered to mourn those lost, and to push for action to help those that survived. The Turkish-American Society of Chicago held an emotional vigil on Thursday to pay tribute...
In Pandemic-Era First, Half of Chicago Workers Back in the Office
Ever so slowly, the chair at the office workstation is winning out over the couch at home. Office staffs in Chicago and other major cities are returning to their physical job sites, even if the trend is so sporadic that it frustrates building managers and businesses eager for more downtown action.
Meet the Cubs Competing in the World Baseball Classic
Cubs well-represented in World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs’ organization will be represented on several rosters in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, with pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Seiya Suzuki among the notable players participating in the event. Stroman pitched for Team USA...
Do Chicagoans Approve of Migrants Being Bused to the City? Here's What Voters Said in New Poll
While most Chicagoans disapprove of undocumented migrants being bused to the city from other states, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ, they think local government should do more to help them once they're here. Since August,...
8-Year-Old at Center of #MollyStrong Movement Dies of Cancer, Family Announces in Emotional Post
An 8-year-old girl who captured hearts amid her battle with stage four cancer and became the center of #MollyStrong messages across the Chicago area and beyond has passed away, her family announced in an emotional post on social media. Molly Morris died at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, her mother, Erin Morris,...
Looking for Something Unique to Do This Valentine's Day? We're Here to Help
Are you tired of the traditional dinner and a movie date? There are plenty of opportunities to shake things up this Valentine's Day by trying an out-of-the-box activity with your partner. We've rounded up some cool, non-traditional activities to help you celebrate your love. Here are 10 things to try...
Lightfoot Scolds Rivals During Mayoral Forum For Trying ‘To Mansplain,‘ ‘Treat me like I'm some child'
Three weeks away from Chicago’s municipal election, eight candidates vying for the mayor’s office lobbed numerous personal attacks against each other Tuesday night during a combative televised forum covering their stances on public safety, education and more. The hourlong forum hosted by WTTW News saw a steady stream...
Should Chicago Bears Stay or Go? New Poll Shows Residents' Strong Opinions
Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ. Of the 625 registered voters interviewed for the poll,...
Walmart Closings in Illinois: 3 Chicago-Area Walmarts Set to Close
Some suburban Chicago shoppers will soon have one less option nearby to buy groceries and other goods: Walmart. According to a Wednesday announcement from the retail giant, Walmart will including one of the company's first pick-up store in Lincolnwood, located at 6840 N. McCormick Blvd. The other two closures are planned for the Plainfield Walmart, at 12690 S. Route 59, and Homewood, at 17550 S. Halsted St.
What is Chicago's Signature Dish? Social Media Question Sparks Big Debate From Locals
Chicagoans are very passionate about their food, but which dish that residents hold dear would be dubbed the city's signature item?. That question has sparked a big debate on social media. A Reddit user posted the question Tuesday, asking "for you Chicagoans, what do you believe to be the national...
2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023
Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
Cause, Manner of Death Released for Peter Salvino, Doctoral Student Found Dead in Lake Michigan
The cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Northwest doctoral student who was found dead in Lake Michigan late last year was released Wednesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office listed Peter Salvino's cause of death as "drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor." The manner of death was ruled an accident.
New App Launched by City Includes Feature That Helps Track Citizens' Safety While Walking in Chicago
A new app launched by Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) aims to provide urgent information to city residents typically found on multiple platforms, with an interactive public safety feature headlining the app's debut. According to the agency, the "Chicago OEMC App" is designed to be a tool...
Charges Filed in Death of Florida Woman Killed by Alleged Street Racers in Chicago
Charges have been filed in the death of a woman struck and killed by two individuals who are accused of participating in an illegal street race in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood last summer. Aaron Guerrero, 27, and Noe Garcia, 36, were both charged with aggravated street racing in the death...
‘Sick to My Stomach:' Neighbors Shocked After Girl Dies From Gunshot Wound After Finding Weapon in NW Indiana Residence
Neighbors are left devastated after a 2-year-old girl died after she apparently shot herself after finding a gun inside of a northwest Indiana mobile home. “It was awful. It made me sick to my stomach that this happened,” Felicia Snodgrass says. Snodgrass lives next door, and on Tuesday morning...
7-Eleven to Pay $91M to Suburban Chicago Man Who Lost Both Legs in Storefront Crash
A 57-year-old suburban man who became a double amputee after a car pinned his legs against the front of a Bensenville 7-Eleven will receive a $91 million payout from the convenience store chain. The 2017 crash was one of the thousands of similar incidents identified in discovery for the case,...
Latest 2023 Chicago Mayoral Endorsements: Pat Quinn Endorses Rep. García; Faith Leaders Endorse Lightfoot, Wilson
As Election season in in the city heats up, more Chicago leaders, groups and organizations are groups are sending a message to voters by throwing their support towards different candidates in the city's crowded race for mayor. Thursday, former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn endorsed Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, saying García...
Woman in Custody After Good Samaritan Fatally Stabbed in Edgewater Trying to Stop Attack
A woman is in custody hours after a good Samaritan was fatally stabbed while trying to stop an attack in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, police say. Charges were pending in the case hours after the attack was first reported, police told NBC Chicago Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, Chicago police detectives...
Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections
The Chicago mayoral election is dominating all of the headlines in the city, but there are plenty of other intriguing races that are worth keeping an eye on this winter. A slew of City Council members have opted not to run for reelection this year, meaning that there will be significantly more turnover than usual on the 50-member council.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
