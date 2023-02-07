ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Meet the Cubs Competing in the World Baseball Classic

Cubs well-represented in World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs’ organization will be represented on several rosters in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, with pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Seiya Suzuki among the notable players participating in the event. Stroman pitched for Team USA...
Walmart Closings in Illinois: 3 Chicago-Area Walmarts Set to Close

Some suburban Chicago shoppers will soon have one less option nearby to buy groceries and other goods: Walmart. According to a Wednesday announcement from the retail giant, Walmart will including one of the company's first pick-up store in Lincolnwood, located at 6840 N. McCormick Blvd. The other two closures are planned for the Plainfield Walmart, at 12690 S. Route 59, and Homewood, at 17550 S. Halsted St.
2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023

Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections

The Chicago mayoral election is dominating all of the headlines in the city, but there are plenty of other intriguing races that are worth keeping an eye on this winter. A slew of City Council members have opted not to run for reelection this year, meaning that there will be significantly more turnover than usual on the 50-member council.
CHICAGO, IL
