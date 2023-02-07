ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

wdiy.org

PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News

A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services

Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Building birdhouses – On The Pennsylvania Road

MONTROSE, Pa. — A man in Susquehanna County spent his career building houses. Now, he's doing it on a much smaller scale. Jon Meyer shows how he's mixing construction with art in this week's stop On the Pennsylvania Road. If you would like to obtain one of Vinnie Quattrocchi's...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Mahanoy Township zoners approve convenience store for former Grutza service station

MAHANOY CITY – A Lehigh Valley man’s plan to turn the former Grutza service station into a convenience store received zoning approval Wednesday night. Ketanbhai Patel, owner of Mahanoy City Patel Property, LLC, appeared before the Mahanoy Township Zoning Board to request a variance to convert the service station at 900 West Centre Street into a convenience store.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

State grants enhance fire and EMS response in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — If you call 911 in Kingston or Forty Fort, the "squad vehicle" is the first vehicle you're likely to see when first responders arrive. "The squad is a multi-purpose vehicle. It goes on EMS calls to basically break the wear and tear down of the big apparatus," said Kingston/Forty-Fort Fire Chief Frank Guido. "So it's a first vehicle for EMS calls. Plus, it's also a utility vehicle that carries air packs, sump pumps for pumping basements. It's a cargo body, so we can pick up posts from the street to get it back to the station to get it packed on the apparatus."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania unemployment debit cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Those who receive a prepaid debit card for unemployment compensation and state workers’ insurance funds will see a change in how they receive payments. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department will be transitioning to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Apply online to get $650 for your mortgage in new state program

Would you like a few extra dollars to help pay your rent or mortgage? Well, over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Restaurant collecting items for Turkey

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The devastation from this week's earthquake in Turkey has spurred folks into action here at home. Istanbul Grill locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dallas are collecting items to send to earthquake victims in Turkey. Thousands were killed in the quake. The owner of the restaurants says any...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

