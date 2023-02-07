LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — If you call 911 in Kingston or Forty Fort, the "squad vehicle" is the first vehicle you're likely to see when first responders arrive. "The squad is a multi-purpose vehicle. It goes on EMS calls to basically break the wear and tear down of the big apparatus," said Kingston/Forty-Fort Fire Chief Frank Guido. "So it's a first vehicle for EMS calls. Plus, it's also a utility vehicle that carries air packs, sump pumps for pumping basements. It's a cargo body, so we can pick up posts from the street to get it back to the station to get it packed on the apparatus."

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO