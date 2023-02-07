Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna CountyBethany LathamWyoming County, PA
Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing SoonBethany LathamDallas, PA
"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-BarreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern PennsylvaniaBethany LathamMoosic, PA
wdiy.org
PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News
A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
WGAL
Some UGI customers will pay extra for Weather Normalization Adjustment
Some UGI customers are finding a new charge on their gas bill. One News 8 viewer sent an email saying, "I noticed an extra charge on our January UGI bill, the Weather Normalization Adjustment (WNA)." The bill showed he paid $6.50 for the WNA. The Weather Normalization Adjustment stems back...
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services
Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.
WNEP-TV 16
Building birdhouses – On The Pennsylvania Road
MONTROSE, Pa. — A man in Susquehanna County spent his career building houses. Now, he's doing it on a much smaller scale. Jon Meyer shows how he's mixing construction with art in this week's stop On the Pennsylvania Road. If you would like to obtain one of Vinnie Quattrocchi's...
Pa.’s rocky road to recycled: Where do bottles, cans and cardboard really go?
On a typical trash collection day, neighborhoods are lined with blue or green recycling bins filled with plastic water bottles and milk jugs, beer bottles and aluminum cans. There are also takeout containers, styrofoam packing blocks and cosmetics jars in the mix. The scenario plays out across the state -...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Mahanoy Township zoners approve convenience store for former Grutza service station
MAHANOY CITY – A Lehigh Valley man’s plan to turn the former Grutza service station into a convenience store received zoning approval Wednesday night. Ketanbhai Patel, owner of Mahanoy City Patel Property, LLC, appeared before the Mahanoy Township Zoning Board to request a variance to convert the service station at 900 West Centre Street into a convenience store.
Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
State grants enhance fire and EMS response in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — If you call 911 in Kingston or Forty Fort, the "squad vehicle" is the first vehicle you're likely to see when first responders arrive. "The squad is a multi-purpose vehicle. It goes on EMS calls to basically break the wear and tear down of the big apparatus," said Kingston/Forty-Fort Fire Chief Frank Guido. "So it's a first vehicle for EMS calls. Plus, it's also a utility vehicle that carries air packs, sump pumps for pumping basements. It's a cargo body, so we can pick up posts from the street to get it back to the station to get it packed on the apparatus."
Ohio and Pa. stores on latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.
local21news.com
Made in America: The Future of Manufacturing and Infrastructure in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Manufacturing and infrastructure were among the top domestic issues President Biden focused on in his State of the Union address. “To maintain the strongest economy in the world, we need the best infrastructure in the world,” he said during his speech Tuesday night. “[It]...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania unemployment debit cards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Those who receive a prepaid debit card for unemployment compensation and state workers’ insurance funds will see a change in how they receive payments. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department will be transitioning to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State...
Apply online to get $650 for your mortgage in new state program
Would you like a few extra dollars to help pay your rent or mortgage? Well, over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Restaurant collecting items for Turkey
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The devastation from this week's earthquake in Turkey has spurred folks into action here at home. Istanbul Grill locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dallas are collecting items to send to earthquake victims in Turkey. Thousands were killed in the quake. The owner of the restaurants says any...
A check-in program connects Pennsylvania seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely with volunteers
The PA Link Check-In Line connects a senior with a volunteer or another senior for a friendly conversation whenever they need one. The program developed by the Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources is hoping to help local seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely this winter. Melissa Bottorf...
Is daylight saving time soon? Here’s when clocks ‘spring forward’
Now that January’s over, many people undoubtedly have spring on the mind. Which begs the question: when is daylight saving time?. SIMILAR STORIES: Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Good Morning, Pennsylvania. The days will start getting lighter when folks set their clocks forward on March 12, 2023. Unfortunately, this...
wdiy.org
PA Public Utility Commission Opens Investigation into PPL After Billing Problems
Pennsylvania’s utility regulator is looking into why an electric company overcharged some customers on recent bills. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports PPL is admitting it failed customers. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/2/23)
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
