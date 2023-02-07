Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Grammys Date With Ben Affleck After His Unamused Reactions Go Viral

Image Credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Hollywood’s favorite couple wowed at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, and the next day Jennifer Lopez, 53, shared a clip of her favorite moments from the night. Of course, the honey-blonde beauty made sure to highlight how her date and hubby, Ben Affleck, 50, was the best part of the evening. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned the post, along with a white heart emoji. In the video, J.Lo rocked a stunning blue gown complete with sky-high bedazzled heels alongside Ben, who rocked a classic suit and tie.

Bennifer 2.0’s sweet video comes not even 24 hours after the Gone Girl star went viral online for looking seemingly unamused at the award show on Sunday. While the “All I Have” hitmaker enjoyed the show, the 50-year-old actor appeared a bit less amped up during the ceremony. Many people took to Twitter to share their reactions to Ben’s face and have even made memes of the moments! “however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one Grammy viewer wrote, while another chimed in, “Okay I kinda feel bad for Ben Affleck, I can’t lie.”

Another person took to Twitter to share a clip of the J.Lo Beauty founder dancing while her soulmate appeared to be exhausted. “Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% #GRAMMYs #SaveBen,” the admirer wrote. A second clip showed Ben and his wife standing in a crowd while everyone danced around them. “Ben Affleck wants to go home Jen. Everyone in this video looks like they are vibing to a different song,” they captioned the post.

J.Lo & Ben Affleck at the 2023 GRAMMYS. (Francis Specker/CBS)

Jennifer’s 234 million followers even took to the comments section of her video shared Monday to react to Ben’s appearance once more. “Leave Ben home. Clearly it’s not his thing,” one of J.Lo’s follower wrote, while another added, “Funny he looked bored and not happy to be there.” Despite the commentary, some of the Shotgun Wedding star’s followers defended the duo. “Please dont let haters ruin your marriage and relationship. Stay strong bennifer,” a separate user noted.

Although Jenny wasn’t nominated for an award that evening, she did make sure to show up to present the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. The winner of the latter award was “As It Was” hitmaker Harry Styles, 29, who took home two Grammys that night. Interestingly, Jennifer has never won a Grammy in her decades-long career, however, she does have two nominations to her name. The songstress was last nominated for one of the coveted music trophies in 2001 for her work on the song “Let’s Get Loud.”