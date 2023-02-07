People keep doubting James Cameron, yet here we are. Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel to a film that was deemed to have little cultural impact, is still humming along at the box office, recently becoming the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time. The achievement is all the more impressive when you consider that two of the three films above The Way of Water also belong to Big Jim. Now, one of those movies is about to return to theaters, adding to its staggering $2 billion–plus box office haul. That’s right, folks: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, it’s time to reboard the RMS Titanic.

11 HOURS AGO