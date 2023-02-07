Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Why Zach Is a Good Bachelor (and Much More) With Dave Neal
Juliet is back and joined by comedian and fellow Bachelor recapper, Dave Neal, to discuss Bachelor news and the third episode in Season 27 of The Bachelor. The Bachelor recap veterans discuss all there is to know about Christina and her tragic fall in the Bachelor house, Katie’s possible veneers, Jess’s facial expressions, their overall thoughts on this season so far, and much more!
The Ringer
‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 18 With Aneesa
OG vet Aneesa joins Johnny this week to talk through the first two episodes of this brutal 100-hour final, which included wading through bog water and a savage carb-heavy eating challenge. We Interview Heather Gay! Plus, ‘Potomac’ Episode 16 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Reunion Part 2.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Wheel Of Fortune host Pat Sajak taunts devastated contestant with brutal jab after she suffers major loss in final round
WHEEL of Fortune host Pat Sajak takes a low blow at a contestant after they lose big in the final round. Pat, 76, taunted Wheel of Fortune competitor Octavia after she couldn't solve the last puzzle on tonight's episode. Octavia was hit with a tricky phrase to solve for her...
The Ringer
Casting Throughout the Eras: Part 2
Tyson and Riley are joined by Tina Wesson, winner of Survivor: The Australian Outback—the second season of the series. As we get ready for Season 44 of Survivor, they continue the conversation about the casting styles of different notable eras. Tina tells us about her journey, from the making of her audition tape to the last interview with Jeff Probst and CBS producers.
The Ringer
Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar on Deck? Plus, Toxic Attraction’s Rockers-Like Breakup.
Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:. Gunther saying he wants to retire Brock Lesnar (04:00) Carmelo critiquing his NXT Vengeance match (08:02) Dark Side of the Ring topics being revealed (10:16) The Masked Man Show trading Goldberg for Swerve Strickland (15:27)
The Ringer
Harry Styles’s Grammy Win, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s Press Tour, and Taylor Swift’s Photo Filters
Harry Styles had a tough time at the Grammys this week (1:00). The chemistry between Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon during the press tour for their new movie was so bland that Mila Kunis had to get involved (13:44). This week’s Cringe Mode is Freaky Friday, featuring Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis (24:06). And why does everyone who posts a picture with Taylor Swift use the same filter (41:12)?
The Ringer
The Second Annual Black Heroes of Fandom Character Draft
In celebration of Black History Month, the Midnight Boys return once again to draft the best Black heroes across all of their favorite fandoms (08:32). Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman. Social: Jomi Adeniran. Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman. Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal. Subscribe: Spotify /...
The Ringer
Power Ranking the 25 Best Things About ‘Titanic’
People keep doubting James Cameron, yet here we are. Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel to a film that was deemed to have little cultural impact, is still humming along at the box office, recently becoming the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time. The achievement is all the more impressive when you consider that two of the three films above The Way of Water also belong to Big Jim. Now, one of those movies is about to return to theaters, adding to its staggering $2 billion–plus box office haul. That’s right, folks: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, it’s time to reboard the RMS Titanic.
