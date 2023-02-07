Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in IowaKristen WaltersCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
"Worst Running Back in the History of Ohio State" — Eddie George reflects | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George reflects with Shannon Sharpe about his rough start at The University of Ohio State including a critical fumble vs. Illinois and bouncing back in his junior season. Eddie jokingly says he felt he was the "worst running back in the history of Ohio State"
FOX Sports
With OU and Texas on way out, Big 12 has a branding problem
There’s a big game this week. It’s called the Super Bowl, and the NFL has been playing it for 56 years. The game predates the formation of the Big 12 Conference by 28 years. By comparison, Patrick Mahomes is only 27. Jalen Hurts is 24. Mahomes and Hurts...
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue
The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
No. 24 Rutgers tries to solve Illinois at Champaign
No. 24 Rutgers and host Illinois will both try to bounce back from a loss and make some headway in
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Team Will Play At Wrigley Field In 2023
Normally when college football teams travel to play against Northwestern University they end up at Ryan Field, in Evanston, Illinois. Evanston is about 20 miles north of Chicago. In the 2023 college football season, the Hawkeyes are headed to the north side of Chicago to play a game at Wrigley Field.
Northwestern Wildcats to play Iowa at Wrigley Field in November
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Football is coming back to Wrigley Field – and it's the Northwestern Wildcats again.On Nov. 4, Northwestern will play their third game at Wrigley since 2010. They will host the Iowa Hawkeyes in the game dubbed the Wildcats Classic. The Wildcats also hosted Purdue at Wrigley Field in 2021, and the Illini back in 2010.Cubs officials have expressed a desire possibly also to host a bowl game at some point.Football has not been played very often at Wrigley Field anytime recently, but the sport is far form new to the Friendly Confines. The Bears called Wrigley Field home from 1921 until 1970, when they moved to Soldier Field.
Two Michigan Hoopers Could Leave School Early After This Season
Michigan's basketball season isn't going overly well, but two players have played well enough to be considered early entrants in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
Tennessee Titans Make History With Latest Coaching Hire
The Tennessee Titans revealed who will lead the team's offense next season, as head coach Mike Vrabel promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to the offensive coordinator role vacated by the fired Todd Downing. But that isn't the Titans coaching hire that most around the NFL have taken notice ...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
FOX Sports
Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn Hampton
Nebraska football was able to make the cut for four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. The wide receiver put Nebraska football in his top seven. This was first reported by ON3's Hayes Fawcett.
First Impressions: Iowa hangs around, but falls to No. 1 Purdue 87-73 in Mackey Arena
---- - Purdue started out hot in this one. The Hawkeyes couldn't seem to get comfortable in the first half and that led Purdue to a 38-21 lead at the half. The Hawkeyes shot 29 percent from the field and 10 percent from three in the first 20 minutes, while Purdue outrebounded the Hawkeyes, 26-17.
Comments / 0