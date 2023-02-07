CHICAGO (CBS) -- Football is coming back to Wrigley Field – and it's the Northwestern Wildcats again.On Nov. 4, Northwestern will play their third game at Wrigley since 2010. They will host the Iowa Hawkeyes in the game dubbed the Wildcats Classic. The Wildcats also hosted Purdue at Wrigley Field in 2021, and the Illini back in 2010.Cubs officials have expressed a desire possibly also to host a bowl game at some point.Football has not been played very often at Wrigley Field anytime recently, but the sport is far form new to the Friendly Confines. The Bears called Wrigley Field home from 1921 until 1970, when they moved to Soldier Field.

