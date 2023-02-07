ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

With OU and Texas on way out, Big 12 has a branding problem

There’s a big game this week. It’s called the Super Bowl, and the NFL has been playing it for 56 years. The game predates the formation of the Big 12 Conference by 28 years. By comparison, Patrick Mahomes is only 27. Jalen Hurts is 24. Mahomes and Hurts...
AUSTIN, TX
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue

The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Q98.5

Iowa Hawkeyes Football Team Will Play At Wrigley Field In 2023

Normally when college football teams travel to play against Northwestern University they end up at Ryan Field, in Evanston, Illinois. Evanston is about 20 miles north of Chicago. In the 2023 college football season, the Hawkeyes are headed to the north side of Chicago to play a game at Wrigley Field.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Chicago

Northwestern Wildcats to play Iowa at Wrigley Field in November

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Football is coming back to Wrigley Field – and it's the Northwestern Wildcats again.On Nov. 4, Northwestern will play their third game at Wrigley since 2010. They will host the Iowa Hawkeyes in the game dubbed the Wildcats Classic. The Wildcats also hosted Purdue at Wrigley Field in 2021, and the Illini back in 2010.Cubs officials have expressed a desire possibly also to host a bowl game at some point.Football has not been played very often at Wrigley Field anytime recently, but the sport is far form new to the Friendly Confines. The Bears called Wrigley Field home from 1921 until 1970, when they moved to Soldier Field.
EVANSTON, IL
FOX Sports

Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy