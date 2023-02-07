Haverhill city councilors tonight are being asked to endorse placing the city’s 1845-era powder house on the National Register of Historic Places. As WHAV reported in 2019, the Haverhill Historic Commission pondered the restoration potential of the Golden Hill circular structure. It was the last of four buildings designed to hold gunpowder to be erected in the community. In a letter last week to the City Council, Historic Commission Chairman Peter Carbone noted the small building was the subject of detailed research by David Lewis, a Boston University graduate student. His submittal of this voluminous history of the powder house enables its submission onto the National Register, making this distressed site eligible for Massachusetts Preservation Project funds and potentially other state and federal rehabilitation programs and benefits,” he said.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO