FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
WMUR.com
Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags
MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
whdh.com
Tewksbury teachers rally, voice concerns over response to teacher’s hazing report
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in Tewksbury voiced concerns to the town’s school committee on Wednesday after a teacher said he was criticized by a school committee member for reporting possible hazing. Though the district found there was no hazing involved, the response of some school administrators to the...
whdh.com
Milford, N.H. officials consider changing school transgender bathroom, locker room policy
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Milford, N.H. are considering reinstating a bathroom rule that would only allow students to use the restroom or locker room according to their biological sex. The previous change was instituted last fall by the school district’s superintendent, allowing students who consistently identify as...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools
CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
whdh.com
Boston middle school student found with knife
BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
whdh.com
Parents concerned about school safety after Randolph teacher taken to hospital due to unknown tablet found in coffee
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents in Randolph are expressing concern about school safety after a teacher was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon due to an unknown type of tablet found in the teacher’s cup of coffee, police said. This incident took place around noon on Tuesday at Donovan...
whdh.com
Vigil to be held to mark anniversary of 2004 disappearance of UMass Amherst student Maura Murray
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WHDH) - A vigil will be held Thursday night to mark the anniversary of the disappearance of UMass Amherst student Maura Murray, who went missing 19 years ago. Murray, who was 21 at the time of her disappearance, had been a student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and left the college on February 9, 2004. At 7:30 that night, officials said Murray’s car was involved in what appeared to be a single-car accident on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire.
whdh.com
Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
laconiadailysun.com
Granite VNA accepting nominations for Kay Sidway Award
CONCORD — Granite VNA is accepting online nominations for its 24th annual Kay Sidway Award. The award is presented to an individual who has devoted himself or herself to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families in any one of the Central New Hampshire communities served by Granite VNA. Nominations can be submitted through March 15 by completing this online form: granitevna.org/content/kay-sidway-award-nomination.
Investigation Underway After Racial Slurs Found in ‘Various Places’ at Bedford High School
Law enforcement and school authorities are investigating the source of racial slurs reported to the administration at Bedford High School on Monday afternoon. Principal Heather Galante, in an email to the BHS community, said the writing was “in various places throughout the high school.”. She asked parents to “reach...
Two Schools Shuttered Because of Burst Pipes Reopen with Call for Students to Dress Warmly
The principal of one of two Haverhill schools closed to classes Monday because of frozen pipes, says Silver Hill School will be open Tuesday, but “some rooms may have less heat than they typically do.”. Principal Donna Martin, in an email to families, recommends children “dress in warm layers...
thepulseofnh.com
Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety
A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
New Hampshire town is divided after 129-year-old horn is silenced for local autistic boy
Milford, New Hampshire's fire horn was - much to residents' outrage - silenced last August as an unofficial courtesy to local autistic boy Lukas Fowler, 12, who felt the world was ending when he heard it.
thepulseofnh.com
Board Approved Detox Program For Manchester’s Homeless
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a substance abuse recovery program last night. Gatehouse Treatment proposed an initiative to help homeless people in the city seeking detox from opioids and other forms of drug and alcohol addiction. Mayor Joyce Craig said the city could potentially pay up-front costs, but that state funding would be critical for the program’s overall success. The city solicitor will review the details of the agreement.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
WMUR.com
Missing Canterbury child found safe
CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Haverhill Councilors Consider Plan to Place City’s Powder House on National Register
Haverhill city councilors tonight are being asked to endorse placing the city’s 1845-era powder house on the National Register of Historic Places. As WHAV reported in 2019, the Haverhill Historic Commission pondered the restoration potential of the Golden Hill circular structure. It was the last of four buildings designed to hold gunpowder to be erected in the community. In a letter last week to the City Council, Historic Commission Chairman Peter Carbone noted the small building was the subject of detailed research by David Lewis, a Boston University graduate student. His submittal of this voluminous history of the powder house enables its submission onto the National Register, making this distressed site eligible for Massachusetts Preservation Project funds and potentially other state and federal rehabilitation programs and benefits,” he said.
whdh.com
Wellesley High School students no longer allowed to attend basketball games without an adult after racial slur incident
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Wellesley High School will no longer be allowed in the stands at basketball games without adult supervision. The decision comes after some students allegedly used racial slurs directed towards Black members of the visiting Weymouth High School during warmups before Friday’s game. Wellesley...
WMUR.com
Increase in camper vans in Portsmouth highlights affordable housing problem
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The city of Portsmouth is trying to figure out what to do with an increase of camper vans coming to the city — an issue that's pointing to a larger problem. In the spring, summer and fall, Parrott Avenue can be lined with vans with...
Comments / 4