Read full article on original website
Related
As a plus-size traveler, I'm done paying for extra seats and navigating tiny plane bathrooms. Here's why I switched to train rides and never looked back.
When I travel on Amtrak trains, I don't have to worry about armrests bruising my sides, tiny airplane aisles, or dreaded airport security pat-downs.
CDOT provides Lyft credits to prevent Super Bowl DUIs
(COLORADO) — With Super Bowl LVII just around the corner, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding drivers to not drink and drive and providing alternative ways to get home safe. CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and more than 40 local law enforcement agencies are participating in Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement from Feb. […]
Narcity
Ontario Is Getting A New Bus Service To The US With Free Wifi & You Can Travel For $45
Pack those bags! There's a new way to travel between the United States and Ontario and it won't cost you your pay cheque. Trailways just announced a new bus service that takes you to and from Michigan and Ontario with trips starting at $45. Trailways, a bus service offering "city-to-city...
Comments / 0