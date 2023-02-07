ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Andrews, MD

Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases, and this time a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement late Monday.

During the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, “a man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement posted to Twitter. “A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and law enforcement is investigating the incident.”

Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

The Air Force said late Monday it did not have anything to add beyond the Andrews statement about Monday’s intrusion.

It’s not the first time the base’s security has been breached; in February 2021 a man got through the military checkpoint onto the installation, then through additional fenced secure areas to gain access to the flight line and climb into a C-40, which is the military’s 737-equivalent aircraft used to fly government officials.

Law enforcement

That intruder was apprehended because the “mouse ears” cap he was wearing struck an observant airman as odd.

An inspector general’s investigation found three main security failings, starting with “human error” by a gate security guard who allowed the man to drive onto the base even though he had no credentials that authorized his access. Hours later, the man walked undetected onto the flight line by slipping through a fence designed to restrict entry. Finally, he walked onto and off a parked airplane without being challenged, even though he was not wearing a required badge authorizing access to the restricted area.

—-

This story has been updated to correct that Joint Base Andrews is not the home of Marine One, which is based at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Carmen Wagner
5d ago

Doesn't seem like security is very good. Can't even protect our own base perimeters?? Someone not doing their job.No surveillance cameras??? Taxpayers are paying for them.

Reply(10)
84
Enough BS
5d ago

That intruder was apprehended because the “mouse ears” cap he was wearing struck an observant airman as odd. 🤣😂🤣 sounds like an SNL skit!

Reply(9)
77
John McManis
5d ago

The AF lowered its standards way too much since I retired plus they totally neglected the Law Enforcement mission for force protection (security side) and deployments. Time to get back to serious Law Enforcement operations again.

Reply(4)
20
 

