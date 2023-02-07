ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jalen Green Scores 27 Points As Rockets Fall To Kings

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
 3 days ago

Jalen Green scored 14 of his 27 points during the third quarter, but the Houston Rockets dropped their 41st game of the season in a loss to the Kings.

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas wanted to see more pride from the Houston Rockets two nights after their most embarrassing loss of the season. Did that happen despite Monday's 140-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings?

When Jalen Green connected on a triple with 6:03 left in the second quarter, it appeared the Rockets received the memo. Houston trailed the Kings 42-39. But by halftime, the Rockets had fallen behind by 17 points.

The Rockets recovered from the Kings closing the first half on a 23-9 run. But by the end of the night, the Rockets had dropped their 41st game of the season, here by the 20-point margin.

Green led the Rockets in scoring with a team-high 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting, 5-of-11 from behind the arc. He scored 14 points during the third quarter. And behind his play, the Rockets cut their double-digit deficit to five with 5 minutes and 36 seconds left in the third period.

The Rockets began to lose momentum following a 3-point field goal made by rookie Keegan Murray, who finished the game with a career-best 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting from behind the arc.

He led the Kings in scoring on a night De'Aaron Fox finished with 16 points, while Domantas Sabonis added 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

K.J. Martin played a role in the Rockets' third-quarter comeback attempt. He scored 10 in the period and finished with 18 points on the night. Eric Gordon continued his impressive play ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. He finished with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

The Rockets had no answer for the Kings' 3-point shooting:

The Kings shot 51.2 percent from behind the arc in their victory over the Rockets. In addition to Murray, Malik Monk added 20 points while connecting on four 3-point field goals.

Kevin Porter Jr. injury update:

Kevin Porter Jr. missed his 13th consecutive game due to a left foot contusion. Silas said during his pre-game media availability that Porter is improving but still feels pain in his toe. The Rockets should have more information on Porter's injury following the All-Star break.

Up Next:

The Rockets have four games left before the All-Star break in Utah. They will close their four-game regular season series against the Kings Wednesday night. Houston will embark on a five-game East Coast road trip starting Friday night against the Miami Heat.

