12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
Juveniles caught with guns, chased by officers in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two juveniles were charged after being caught with firearms and leading officers on a foot chase in Lancaster City. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when three juveniles were seen on Pershing Avenue that matched the description of suspects involved in an earlier incident where shots were fired.
Police believe missing 18-year-old may be at risk of harm, last seen in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) believes a missing 18-year-old last seen in York County could be at risk of harm. Police say Aniya Bailey, 18, is missing "under suspicious circumstances". Bailey was last seen at her job at the Crumbl Cookie store on Town Center...
Loaded 9mm pistol seized at Harrisburg International Airport
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — TSA agents at the Harrisburg airport seized a loaded handgun from a York County man. Authorities discovered the gun, loaded with seven bullets, on Feb. 6, as a Dillsburg man tried to pass through a security checkpoint. In the carry-on bag, the man's firearm,...
One dog dead, another wounded after getting shot in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One dog is dead and another is hurt after being shot at a home in Martic Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident happened Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. at a home on Pinnacle Road West. When officers arrived, the home...
18-year-old dead from Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 18-year-old man from Lititz was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in Salisbury Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), officers responded to the incident at 1:43 p.m. on Christmas Eve around the area of Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road.
PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
Southbound Route 849 now reopened after bridge repairs
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Good news for drivers in Perry County as southbound Route 34, also designated Route 849, is now reopened after emergency bridge repairs caused the road to close. According to PennDOT, the opening is between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say...
Woman found dead in Harrisburg after heart attack
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | A City of Harrisburg official released more information about the body found by 3rd and South Street in Harrisburg on Wednesday. According to the Director of Communications for the city, Matt Maisel, a 30-year-old woman was found shortly after 3 p.m. An...
Car and dump truck collide, driver airlifted to hospital in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHP) — Fire crews were called to an accident Tuesday morning in Lebanon County after a car and a dump truck collided. Crews were dispatched around 11:06 a.m. according to the Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company. The crash happened at the intersection of Horseshoe Pike and Louser...
Woman injured after running red light, multi-vehicle crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been injured after a collision Wednesday evening involving another vehicle and a missed red light according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:35 p.m. in Mechanicsburg at the intersection of South...
PSP identifies man killed in head on crash with semi-truck in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed the identity of the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Providence Township. Police say Mark Slobodjuan, 61, of Nottingham, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound.
Man found guilty after selling fentanyl-laced drugs, led to death in Lancaster Co. : DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A jury found a Harrisburg man guilty after he reportedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Thomas Wiley Jr, 29, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility after a jury found him guilty Wednesday.
Artillery shell from the Battle of Gettysburg found on battlefield, officials say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An unexploded ordnance shell was found at the Gettysburg National Military Park on Wednesday, officials say. The shell was found within the Little Round Top rehabilitation area and dates from the Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863, according to Park officials. According to officials,...
Cop seriously injured during chase, suspect barricaded himself with knife in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lower Paxton Township cop has been seriously injured during a foot pursuit after an incident at a Burger King. Police say the incident started on Feb. 4 on Union Deposit Road after Korie Thomas-Atkins was found to have a bench warrant for his arrest.
Pair allegedly distracts elderly woman, uses stolen credit card to purchase over $4k
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are seeking the identity of two people after they allegedly distracted an elderly woman in a store and then used a stolen credit card to make purchases. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police, the elderly woman told them that...
Woman allegedly steals purse from elderly woman, charges over $1,400
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say stole a pocket book from an elderly woman and then used a credit card from the purse to make over $1,400 in purchases at two other stores. According to...
Special elections hope to end deadlock in PA House
York, PA — Right now, voters in three western Pennsylvania House districts are heading to the polls for special elections. The outcomes will help determine the balance of power in Harrisburg. “The House stands adjourned until February 27, 2023 unless sooner recalled by the Speaker,” said Speaker Mark Rozzi...
Clouds move in bringing chance for Thursday showers with mild temperatures continuing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Our next system is on the move! Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a low in the mid 30s. Some light rain showers will move in before sunrise. WET THURSDAY:. Not a lot of rain overall but be ready to dodge some...
Afternoon sunshine in store before overnight rain into Thursday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Early clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine with highs reaching the low 50s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a low in the mid 30s. WET THURSDAY:. Our Next Weather Maker will bring some rain into Central PA overnight Wednesday into Thursday....
