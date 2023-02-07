ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Juveniles caught with guns, chased by officers in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two juveniles were charged after being caught with firearms and leading officers on a foot chase in Lancaster City. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when three juveniles were seen on Pershing Avenue that matched the description of suspects involved in an earlier incident where shots were fired.
local21news.com

Loaded 9mm pistol seized at Harrisburg International Airport

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — TSA agents at the Harrisburg airport seized a loaded handgun from a York County man. Authorities discovered the gun, loaded with seven bullets, on Feb. 6, as a Dillsburg man tried to pass through a security checkpoint. In the carry-on bag, the man's firearm,...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Southbound Route 849 now reopened after bridge repairs

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Good news for drivers in Perry County as southbound Route 34, also designated Route 849, is now reopened after emergency bridge repairs caused the road to close. According to PennDOT, the opening is between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say...
local21news.com

Woman found dead in Harrisburg after heart attack

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | A City of Harrisburg official released more information about the body found by 3rd and South Street in Harrisburg on Wednesday. According to the Director of Communications for the city, Matt Maisel, a 30-year-old woman was found shortly after 3 p.m. An...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

PSP identifies man killed in head on crash with semi-truck in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed the identity of the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Providence Township. Police say Mark Slobodjuan, 61, of Nottingham, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man found guilty after selling fentanyl-laced drugs, led to death in Lancaster Co. : DA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A jury found a Harrisburg man guilty after he reportedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Thomas Wiley Jr, 29, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility after a jury found him guilty Wednesday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman allegedly steals purse from elderly woman, charges over $1,400

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say stole a pocket book from an elderly woman and then used a credit card from the purse to make over $1,400 in purchases at two other stores. According to...
local21news.com

Special elections hope to end deadlock in PA House

York, PA — Right now, voters in three western Pennsylvania House districts are heading to the polls for special elections. The outcomes will help determine the balance of power in Harrisburg. “The House stands adjourned until February 27, 2023 unless sooner recalled by the Speaker,” said Speaker Mark Rozzi...
local21news.com

Afternoon sunshine in store before overnight rain into Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Early clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine with highs reaching the low 50s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a low in the mid 30s. WET THURSDAY:. Our Next Weather Maker will bring some rain into Central PA overnight Wednesday into Thursday....
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy