Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Spring market announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Superbowl Sunday watch parties across AtlantaTravel with Dr ShakiraAtlanta, GA
Related
New cityhood proposal would make Buckhead mayor one of highest paid mayors in U.S.
If passed, the Buckhead mayor would make more than what the mayor of Atlanta made last year and five times more than the mayor of Sandy Springs.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
atlantanewsfirst.com
30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of police body camera footage being released outside the future site of the Atlanta police training facility being released, Atlanta police officials have announced new security measures. In a statement, officials said the Atlanta Police Department will “shift resources to secure the...
See Smyrna Sunhouse, Georgia’s No. 1 new Airbnb host’s property
A detached garage is why Airbnb recently named Virginia Harper as the No. 1 top new Airbnb host in Georgia. PHOTOS: See Smyrna Sunhouse, Georgia’s No. 1 new Airbnb host’s property The short-term rental website recently spotlighted the top new host in each state. The rankings were based on those who listed their first Airbnb property in 2022, had the most guest check-ins, and who became a Superhost on the platform. With more than 105 check-ins, Harper took the top spot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
atlantanewsfirst.com
New State House bill would allow all ambulances to take patients to the hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Judge removes defense attorney in Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case
ATLANTA - Six former educators who were convicted during the Atlanta Public School cheating scandal must now find new attorneys. The public defender who had represented them since 2017 successfully removed himself from the high-profile case Thursday. Public defender Stephen Scarborough asked retired Judge Jerry Baxter to be removed from...
People want businesses gone they say are causing headaches in their quiet neighborhood
A spokesperson for the county says code compliance, the planning commission, and the courts are actively looking at the properties.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol unit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County deputies are training the department’s newest recruits at GB Stables in Smyrna. At roughly 6 feet tall and 2,000 pounds each, horses Duke and Diesel are the inaugural members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. “If I’m not...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Notorious Atlanta school cheating case still lingers a decade after initial indictments
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Known as the largest cheating case in U.S. education history, the decade-old case involving former Atlanta Public Schools educators re-entered the spotlight Thursday, as an attorney for the six remaining defendants asked to withdraw from the case. Stephen Scarborough, currently a public defender, cited...
Nine Georgia Locations on Nation’s Worst Bottlenecks List for Truckers
The Gist: The American Transportation Research Institute has released its 12th annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America. Nine locations in Georgia are included in the top 100, with two of them being in the top 10. The Bottlenecks: The nine Georgia bottlenecks are:. No. 4...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Alpharetta 10-year-old abducted by father who was supposed to watch her for an hour, police say
According to police, the child's non-custodial father took her while waiting for her mother.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta returning $10M in ‘emergency rental assistance’ funds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is sending $10 million back to the federal government. It’s money that could’ve been used to help Atlanta residents with rental assistance that was needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020 Atlanta’s Chief Financial Officer, Mohamed Balla,...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
Advisory committee member appeals Atlanta training center’s permits
A member of the committee tasked with helping guide the future of Atlanta’s public safety training center is challenging...
Comments / 0