Dunwoody, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of police body camera footage being released outside the future site of the Atlanta police training facility being released, Atlanta police officials have announced new security measures. In a statement, officials said the Atlanta Police Department will “shift resources to secure the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

See Smyrna Sunhouse, Georgia’s No. 1 new Airbnb host’s property

A detached garage is why Airbnb recently named Virginia Harper as the No. 1 top new Airbnb host in Georgia. PHOTOS: See Smyrna Sunhouse, Georgia’s No. 1 new Airbnb host’s property The short-term rental website recently spotlighted the top new host in each state. The rankings were based on those who listed their first Airbnb property in 2022, had the most guest check-ins, and who became a Superhost on the platform. With more than 105 check-ins, Harper took the top spot.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Judge removes defense attorney in Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case

ATLANTA - Six former educators who were convicted during the Atlanta Public School cheating scandal must now find new attorneys. The public defender who had represented them since 2017 successfully removed himself from the high-profile case Thursday. Public defender Stephen Scarborough asked retired Judge Jerry Baxter to be removed from...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol unit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County deputies are training the department’s newest recruits at GB Stables in Smyrna. At roughly 6 feet tall and 2,000 pounds each, horses Duke and Diesel are the inaugural members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. “If I’m not...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs

A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta returning $10M in ‘emergency rental assistance’ funds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is sending $10 million back to the federal government. It’s money that could’ve been used to help Atlanta residents with rental assistance that was needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020 Atlanta’s Chief Financial Officer, Mohamed Balla,...
ATLANTA, GA

