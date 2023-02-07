ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot

It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
jammin1057.com

Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven

Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas’ Nightmare Cafe now hosting horror-themed trivia night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new horror-themed cafe that recently opened its doors in downtown Las Vegas is now offering people a chance to prove how much they love all things spooky. Located in the Arts District, Nightmare Cafe has started offering a horror-themed trivia night every other Thursday.
news3lv.com

Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
travelweekly.com

Sahara Las Vegas refit results in "A Little More of Everything"

The Sahara Las Vegas, completing a yearslong $200 million renovation, has launched a marketing campaign touting "A Little More Everything." Elegant design elements, including a reimagined porte coche, accentuate the renovation. New restaurants include Balla Italian Soul by James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain, Noodle Den by chef Guoming "Sam" Xin and Chickie's & Pete's Crabhouse and Sports Bar.
news3lv.com

Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
Fox5 KVVU

Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close a location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The announcement of the closure comes after the retailer this week announced an additional 149 stores would shutter. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a list of 87 stores nationwide that would close.
rtcsnv.com

Pizza 101 with Richie Marsigliano

Slice, slice baby! It’s National Pizza Day and you can get yours for 10% off with proof of this blog story!. This week, we visited Marsigliano’s Pizzeria and More. In just 3 years of being in business, this Italian hot spot has made its mark. They’re no stranger to helping out the community. For the past few years, they have partnered with the RTC to provide discounts and free personal pizzas to our riders and operators.
jammin1057.com

8 Best Summerlin Restaurants You Should Eat At

Here are the best Summerlin restaurants for your entire family to enjoy. The restaurant scene in Vegas is very big with a wide variety of eateries to choose from. One area of town that has been renovating to become a Las Vegans paradise is Summerlin. According to Summerlin.com, Summerlin was...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter looking for home for dog without eyes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter is hoping to find a furever home for a dog who is missing her eyes. According to the Animal Foundation, the dog, named Patricia, came to the shelter blind. They said that due to an eye disorder, Penny had to have her eyes removed.
jammin1057.com

Jammin’ 105.7’s Love Affair Concert At Orleans Arena 2023

Jammin’ 105.7‘s annual Love Affair concert with Pacific Concert Group happened at the Orleans Arena on Feb. 4, 2023. It was a night filled with music from some of our favorite bands and singers who have graced us with soulful sounds and mellow melodies. The Isley Brothers, Atlantic...
