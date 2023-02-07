ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customers Are Banned From Tipping Wait Staff At New WI Restaurant

If you visit this new restaurant in Wisconsin, you don't have to worry about tipping the wait staff because it's not allowed. When working in the service industry, tipping is vital for employees. They depend on the extra money as part of their salary. Jobs such as wait staff get paid a much lower hourly wage because their employers count it as part of their pay. They even get taxed on gratuity. That makes it even more important to work in the right environment so you can maximize the money earned.
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program closes applications

The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, which was created in 2021 using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help Wisconsin residents struggling to pay utility bills or rent, stopped accepting new applications Jan. 31. Wisconsin Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said WERA has received over $600 million...
Across Wisconsin, developers are finding ways to transform shuttered big-box stores and malls

As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. The former Park Plaza Mall opened in the 1970s, and was once home to major retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward. It was home to more than 70 storefronts in its prime. But it began to decline as development along the Interstate 41 corridor caused many retailers to relocate in the mid-2000s.
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
Biden rallies workers in Wisconsin after big speech

On Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. UW Madison student Ali Beneker came to rally against Biden’s leadership. Efforts still being made to secure funding for Madison Amtrak project. Updated: 8 hours ago. President Biden says infrastructure...
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license

MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
Hy-Vee opens 2 new stores, including a ‘reimagined’ location

The Midwest grocer’s new location in Janesville, Wisconsin, features a large, open food hall for fast-casual dining. Hy-Vee opened two new grocery stores in Wisconsin. The new store in Janesville, Wisconsin, includes a “totally reimagined” experience, including an open Food Hall and pub. The other location is...
City of Janesville releases names of finalists for city manager position

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville released the names of finalists Wednesday being considered for the city manager position. Janesville officials listed four people they are considering for the job, three of which currently work in positions in Wisconsin. One candidate works in the southern suburbs of Chicago.
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
UW Health reminds residents to consider heart health in the snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health experts are reminding people to shovel this wet, heavy snow with caution. Dr. Agnieszka Silbert, a cardiologist at UW Health, said shoveling heavy snow can be a big challenge for your heart and your body, especially if you live a more sedentary lifestyle. The cold temperatures are also a factor.
Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – From parents to school board members, the announcement of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent planning to step down was a surprising one. On Wednesday, the district announced Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. “There are times when we all...
Historic Filene House won’t become a Madison landmark

The Madison City Council has rejected the Landmarks Commission’s unanimous recommendation to make the Filene House a historic landmark, paving the way for a massive housing redevelopment in its place. The two-story building at 1617 Sherman Ave. near Tenney Park was one of the first homes in 1950 for...
Madison school district superintendent announces retirement

MADISON, Wis. -- Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, announced Wednesday plans to retire this July. Jenkins joined the Madison Metropolitan School District just under three years ago as the district was grappling with early challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Biden's visit to the Madison area

Babies born at UnityPoint Health – Meriter don adorable knitted hats. Handmade ornaments donated by kids, students and families from every corner of the Badger State. More than 1,000 ornaments adorn this year's tree sent in by roughly 200 schools and families.
