California State

via.news

Marathon Stock Bearish By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 22.17% in 10 sessions from $8.75 at 2023-01-26, to $6.81 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.68% to $11,910.52, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s last close...
NEVADA STATE
via.news

Copper Futures Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Copper (HG) is $4.07. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 83591, 99.99% below its average volume of 14898295886.72. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
TEXAS STATE
via.news

Riot Blockchain Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.82% to $5.88 at 14:29 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.33% to $11,870.94, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
COLORADO STATE
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,493.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.27% up from its 52-week low and 1.41%...
via.news

Medtronic And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), Medtronic (MDT), Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
IOWA STATE
via.news

Viking Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 9.83% to $10.50 at 11:45 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Coinbase Stock Bearish By 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 9.02% to $63.17 at 11:39 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
via.news

AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Crude Oil And Allstate

(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,037.94. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1026400000, 83.38% below its average volume of 6178968178.01. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

Canaan Stock Slides By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped by a staggering 19.28% in 5 sessions from $3.89 at -19.28, to $3.14 at 11:29 EST on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Canaan’s...
via.news

VerifyMe Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) slid 9.23% to $1.77 at 11:37 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today. VerifyMe’s...
via.news

Cincinnati Financial Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.06% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Cincinnati Financial jumping 11.06% to $128.03 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.9% to $12,113.79, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Cincinnati Financial’s...
OHIO STATE
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Is 10% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 10.07% to $0.59 at 12:16 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
TENNESSEE STATE
via.news

NeuroMetrix Already 8% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 8.2% up. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.83, 68.93% under its 52-week high of $5.89. The last session, NASDAQ ended with NeuroMetrix (NURO) dropping 1.62% to $1.83. NASDAQ slid 1.68% to $11,910.52,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

NYSE FANG Bullish Momentum With A 14% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,797.10. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.31% up from its 52-week low and 0.71% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Gevo Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Gevo‘s pre-market value is already 4.39% up. Gevo’s last close was $2.05, 62.66% below its 52-week high of $5.49. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Gevo (GEVO) falling 4.21% to $2.05. NASDAQ fell 1.68% to $11,910.52,...
COLORADO STATE
via.news

Fortinet Stock Is 12% Up At Session Start Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) jumped by a staggering 12.09% to $60.28 at 10:24 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.9% to $12,113.79, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE

