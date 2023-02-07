ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Lyme, CT

I-95S closed in Old Lyme following two-car crash

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 Southbound is closed in Old Lyme between Exits 70 and 69 because of a two-car crash that occurred Monday night, according to state police.

State police said injuries were reported in the crash, but their extent is unknown at this time.

The crash was first reported to the Department of Transportation at 10:19 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

