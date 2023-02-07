Read full article on original website
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
US foreclosures rise 21 months in a row; Data shows Florida had 12th most nationally
Recent real estate data shows foreclosures across the US are on the rise, with Florida
Florida cities where homes are selling for the most under asking price
It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house. But there are some Florida cities where homes are selling for quite a bit under asking price. Naples, Miami, and West Palm to name a few. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above 7% at...
Small Florida Cities Make List of "Cheap, Beautiful" Places to Retire
Florida has been a popular retirement destination as early as the 1920s. Some people prefer its warmer weather, and many find its lack of income tax to be an important financial consideration when one is no longer bringing in a paycheck from paid employment.
Can an earthquake happen in Florida? Here are the chances one could occur
As earthquakes continue to devastate communities across the globe, including the United States, it's important to know how likely this natural disaster could occur in your area.
Flying cars could improve traffic in South Florida
In South Florida, traffic continues to be a problem for residents and authorities. Despite several investments and improvements in public transportation, it is still far from satisfactory. With the accelerated population growth, everything seems to get even more complicated.
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Call on Army Corps to Fund Florida Project
This week, Florida Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott sent a letter to Michael Connor, the assistant secretary of the Army – Civil Works, detailing critical projects in Florida that merit new and continued funding. The letter is below. Dear Assistant Secretary Connor:. Pursuant to the Consolidated...
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station
Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead
A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Citrus Forecast Takes Another Hit
The forecast of Florida’s orange production dropped again Wednesday, as efforts intensify to assist citrus growers who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a revised forecast that said Florida growers will fill 16 million 90-pound boxes of oranges during the
Sunshine State on brink of recession, says noted economist
The Sunshine State is on the cusp of a recession — if it hasn’t already started. That’s the opinion of Sean Snaith, an economist who serves as director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting, in his quarterly forecast. However, the impact of a downturn won’t be as severe as the housing market collapse of the late 2000s or the pandemic shutdown of 2020.
Huge store chain opening another Florida location
A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
More cash coming to many Florida residents with new tax changes
As inflation hits Florida hard, it is understandable that many people are noticing that their wallets are a bit lighter. In fact, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Miami had an inflation rate of 9.9%, which is the highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts
It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
Ron DeSantis Has A Tax Relief Plan For Florida & Here's What You Can Save Money On This Year
Governor Ron DeSantis is looking to move forward on a tax relief plan that promises to save Floridians so much money. His camp calls this proposal the "largest" one the state has seen and suggests there could be $2 billion in tax savings. The governor was in Ocala, Florida, to...
Best Time to Visit Florida by the Seasons: a local’s guide (2023)
Palm trees. Ocean breezes. Sand in places you didn’t even know existed. Figuring out the best time to visit Florida isn’t just a case of “it depends” (as so many other articles will tell you), because there really are objective answers to the best time to go to Florida.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
USDA inspects Florida animal park after white rhino shot 15 times, killed
State and federal government officials have concluded their inspection on an animal park in Central Florida after a white rhinoceros was shot and killed when it tried to escape.
Parts of US are seeing one of the earliest springs on record
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Valentine's Day is less than a week away, but forget about "love is in the air" — because pollen is in the air. Florida typically sees its spring bloom in February as the grasses start to grow again and trees begin to blossom. Medium-high to high allergy levels are forecasted across the Tampa Bay area through this weekend.
