Escambia County, FL

Firefighter injured while battling fire at Jasmine Creek Apartments: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Escambia County Fire-Rescue said one of their firefighters was transported to a local hospital with injuries after responding to an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

“Due to HIPAA guidelines, we are not able to discloser the nature of those injures,” said ECFR.

ECFR was called to the Jasmine Creek Apartments at the 1800 block of East Nine Mile road at around 4:45 on Monday, Feb. 6 for a “multi-residential structure fire.”

ECFR and EMS responded. The cause of the fire has not been released and ECFR did not offer any additional details.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

