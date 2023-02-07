Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Thurston's Transportation board wants to include missing connections in school route maps
Transportation Policy Board chair Andy Ryder and member Pete Kmet asked the Transportation Demand Management (TDM) program to explore the missing connections within the neighborhoods and identify areas that do not have safe sidewalks for walking to schools. On Wednesday, February 8, Veronica Jarvis of TDM updated the board members...
thejoltnews.com
Community says EV-parking proposal for multifamily dwellings 'too ambitious'
Participants of an Olympia-sponsored focus group are divided on the city’s goals to convert every home to have electric vehicle (EV) facilities. During the city’s Planning Commission meeting yesterday, February 6, Olympia Senior Planner Joyce Phillips presented the focus group summary on the electric vehicle (EV) parking proposal.
thejoltnews.com
Repairs for fire-damaged Brewmaster’s House could take at least eight months, Tumwater fast-tracks renovations
Repairs for the Brewmaster’s House could take at least eight months, according to Chuck Denney, Tumwater’s Park and Recreation director. The early 20th-century structure, which was formerly called Henderson House Museum, was intentionally set on fire by a transient man on January 21. To expedite the repairs needed...
ifiberone.com
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Surplus Steelhead Being Stocked In SW, Coastal WA Lakes
THE FOLLOWING IS A STORY FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been hard at work stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead...
thejoltnews.com
Port of O to take it on the road
The Port of Olympia commissioners said they plan to hold on-site meetings at the cities of Tumwater, Tenino, and Yelm. Commissioners Amy Evans Harding said at an agenda-setting meeting on Monday, January 6, that she has spoken with Tumwater City Mayor Debbie Sullivan and City Administrator John Doan about touring the Olympia Regional Council together with the Tumwater City Council.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia’ eastside schools present positive outcomes of the student-focused School Improvement Plans
The Olympia School Board held a work session last Thursday, February 2, to learn about the current progress made with the School Improvement Plans (SIP) at the district’s eastside schools. Participants at the meeting included principals from the eastside schools, including Boston Harbor Elementary, Centennial Elementary School, Lincoln Options...
gograysharbor.com
1600 State EBT Cardholders Targeted By Fraudsters
Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services reports more than 16-hundred state EBT cardholders have been targeted by fraudsters including here in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. The department says so far this year, it has seen 272 cardholders with unauthorized transactions totaling more than 160-thousand dollars in stolen food and cash benefits. Federal agriculture officials are seeing an alarming rise in SNAP benefit theft across the nation.
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
thejoltnews.com
Reflections on meeting with Dr. Purcell
Back home in Olympia from my second ‘post-Covid’ January of travel to warm places, I have reflections to share. Last year I served on a volunteer medical team in Belize. A key takeaway from that experience is that we have an advanced medical care system that saves lives!
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
King County and City of Seattle announce update to employee vaccine mandate
As a condition of employment, King County and City of Seattle employees will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19, according to a media release. The announcement is effective Monday. According to the media release, King County and the City of Seattle officials have used the latest recommendations from Public Health to inform their decisions, including the 2021 requirement that all county and city employees, contractors, and volunteers show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to recent lower levels of community spread of the virus and hospitalizations having remained at lower levels, officials believe the overall risk was low enough to lift the mandate.
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
q13fox.com
Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
‘Fentanyl is all over in our society’: The front line fight against substance abuse and overdoses
Washington state has spent more than $100 million fighting substance abuse and supporting mental health. But at a time when the opioid epidemic is stronger than ever, the question is: are these efforts making a difference?
Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country
One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
thejoltnews.com
The JOLT's EV story was misleading
Your headline for the recent story about the Planning Commission's discussion of requirements for installing wiring during construction to prepare new buildings for adding EV chargers eventually is quite misleading. What the story actually says about the focus groups' responses to the proposal for new multifamily housing is "...nine participants...
