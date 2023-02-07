Orange County Citizens' Review Panel delivers impactful programs for local communities

Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Osceola County Schools asking for community's input during search for new superintendent
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — In December, the Osceola County School District took to social media to announce that superintendent Debra Pace will be retiring after a long career in the education industry. School Board Chair Terry Castillo says she will be missed, but the show must go on in...
WESH
Orange County approves funding for affordable housing project
Two developers will be getting $7 million each from Orange County to build new affordable housing projects, including one on land owned by Universal Orlando. Orange County commissioners voted Tuesday to provide money from the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund for the projects. One would add more than 300...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Property Appraiser Update on Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole Property Tax Refund
Osceola County Property Appraiser, Katrina Scarborough, CFA, CCF, MCF, has announced that Osceola County homeowners may be eligible for a partial refund of 2022 property taxes if a residential improvement was rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole. A Florida Homeowner’s Guide: Property...
mynews13.com
Orlando leaders approve funding to help more homeless
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders took a step forward in an effort to get more homeless people off the streets. City and community leaders say there’s been a noticeable surge in the homeless living in tents on streets, especially in the Parramore community. What You Need To...
fox35orlando.com
Rent in Orange County: How commissioners hope to combat skyrocketing prices
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County leaders plan to address the housing problem as rent rates continue to skyrocket. Commissioners are set to select developers for affordable housing projects. The county has a $16 million budget to use for the long-term project of building more affordable housing in Orange County. Commissioners are expected to greenlight two firms and three alternatives on Tuesday to get the ball rolling.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
usf.edu
Some of Orlando Health's patients can now receive Hospital Care at Home
Orlando Health on Thursday will launch its Hospital Care at Home program, allowing patients in need of acute care to be treated in the comfort of their homes. The program would treat patients suffering from cellulitis, chrronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, urinary tract infection, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia and gastroenteritis.
villages-news.com
Royal historian and activist Beverly Steele to speak to group in The Villages
The community of Royal is located just a few miles northwest of Wildwood. It is one of Florida’s oldest African-American communities, but very few people know about its history. Beverly Steele was raised in Royal and loves to talk about its history. Why is it called “Royal”, anyway? You will learn the answer to this question and much more about the long history of the area when Steele speaks to The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
fox35orlando.com
Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
Residents worry new affordable housing will bring more traffic problems
In an effort to boost affordable housing, Osceola County is officially transferring land just north of the Poinciana SunRail Station to a developer.
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WESH
Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque
Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
positivelyosceola.com
Local Businessman, Leader in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ryan R. Munns, to hit the mission fields of France
After serving for nine years as president of the St. Cloud Florida stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Osceola County, President Ryan R. Munns was released in October of 2022 as president and will be headed to Paris France for 3 years to oversee 100+ proselyting and service missionaries, leaving behind his career at Bogin, Munns and Munns, and life in Saint Cloud.
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando hosts Paws in the Park at Lake Eola this weekend
With a woof-woof here and a woof-woof there, Paws in the Park returns to Lake Eola this weekend. For 29 years, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has hosted this community event to raise funds for their work — providing care and finding homes for abandoned dogs and cats — and get the word out on all the pets in their care eager for adoption. The day features both human and canine diversions including the pet costume contest, dock diving, lure courses, a beer garden and a variety of food trucks and shopping.
Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Orlando
Avelo Airlines Chairman Andrew Levy said the new routes add to the airline’s already growing presence at OIA.
Date set for 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in Orlando
Organizers are sharing new details about this year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
DeSantis to Take Control of Disney’s Orlando District Under New Bill
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s special tax district in Orlando, under new legislation that was released on Monday. The bill would make good on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district, after Disney criticized a state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual identity. The Legislature passed a bill last spring to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers nearly 40 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including Disney World, EPCOT and other attractions. Disney has controlled the district since its inception in 1967. The new legislation would...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
WESH
'It's scary': Neighbors concerned for children's safety after 3-year-old is shot, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of the Hidden Creek Villas off South Texas Avenue were shaken Wednesday after a 3-year-old girl was shot while in a vehicle. "It's scary. Like, it's dangerous because the kids were just coming off school when it happened,” resident Sasha Lewis said. The...
Comments / 0