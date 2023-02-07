Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, February 9, 2023
On 02/09/23 at 8:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested Jamaal Ahmad Bell, 71, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended. On 02/09/23 at 4:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Woodland Square Loop SE, police arrested Trey Nathan Jones, 24, on suspicion of 1) second-degree criminal trespass, 2) an out-of-town warrant and 3) Lacey warrants.
Authorities recover 11 stolen vehicles in one day in Parkland
Detectives said most of the vehicles were stolen from apartment complex parking lots.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon
TACOMA, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities. Detectives say...
Police arrest Tacoma man for making improvised explosives
According to Tacoma police, the arrest started with community members alerting officers of explosions coming from near the man’s house.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $1,000 in Groceries, Driving Over Spike Strip
A man accused of stealing $1,000 worth of items from a Centralia grocery store and then fleeing from officers, continuing to drive after a spike strip deflated his vehicle’s tires, in January has been arrested on a $25,000 warrant. The man, identified in Lewis County Superior Court documents as...
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and put deflation devices on the tires. Shortly after, the suspects tried to carjack someone. It didn’t work out, but that’s when officers were able to give chase.
Forklift operator accused of drunk driving, causing fatal crash held on $300,000 bail
SEATTLE — A memorial stands along Aurora Avenue for Jessica Valdez, a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash involving a forklift. The forklift operator is in jail, suspected of driving drunk. This case was the focus in a courtroom on Thursday afternoon. The Judge found probable cause for vehicular homicide, DUI, and set bail at $300,000.
thejoltnews.com
Police seeking alleged car thief who used credit cards from the theft
The Lacey Police Department is seeking a man believed to have stolen a car and the credit cards inside it. A silver 2016 Ford Focus with Washington license plate #CGC3518 was stolen in south Lacey on February 2, police said in a media release. The owner’s credit cards were in...
q13fox.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight; suspects lead police on chase through Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. - Two people are in custody after allegedly carjacking two people, and trying to carjack a third, before leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that ended in a crash and an officer firing his gun. The incident started Thursday when Des Moines police saw two...
seattlemedium.com
$17.5 Million in Fentanyl, Meth And More Seized
King County continues to deal with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Incidentally, these are two of the most common drugs seized by law enforcement. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported that $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized last year. Drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region. Police has used media and other strategies to continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Officers recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, guns, and cash.
Chronicle
Sirens: Broom Handle Attack by Man in Mask; Burglary; Catalytic Converters, Groceries, Construction Items, Shoes Stolen
• A death reported in the 10 block of Southwest 10th Street just after 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 6 is under investigation. • Several incidents involving vandalism to vehicles in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue that were reported just after 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 6 are under investigation.
Some Thurston County deputies may wear black cowboy hats while on duty
Deputies who choose to wear one must purchase it themselves.
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified
SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
proclaimerscv.com
2 Deputies Terminated From Jobs After Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Officials terminated a Pinellas County, Florida deputy and another Thurston County Corrections facility deputy from their jobs due to allegations that they had been drinking alcohol while driving in two different locations. 2 Deputies Fired From Job Because of Alcohol Intoxication While Driving: Florida Edition. Christopher Dewayne Cook, a 33-year-old...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Arrested After Standoff
Bail has been set at $100,000 for the Centralia man arrested on domestic violence charges following a standoff with law enforcement last week. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office charged Elias A. Galaviz, 26, with one count each of fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of a law enforcement officer Friday afternoon.
q13fox.com
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
q13fox.com
3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
