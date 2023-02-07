ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

q13fox.com

Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, February 9, 2023

On 02/09/23 at 8:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested Jamaal Ahmad Bell, 71, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended. On 02/09/23 at 4:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Woodland Square Loop SE, police arrested Trey Nathan Jones, 24, on suspicion of 1) second-degree criminal trespass, 2) an out-of-town warrant and 3) Lacey warrants.
LACEY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police seeking alleged car thief who used credit cards from the theft

The Lacey Police Department is seeking a man believed to have stolen a car and the credit cards inside it. A silver 2016 Ford Focus with Washington license plate #CGC3518 was stolen in south Lacey on February 2, police said in a media release. The owner’s credit cards were in...
LACEY, WA
seattlemedium.com

$17.5 Million in Fentanyl, Meth And More Seized

King County continues to deal with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Incidentally, these are two of the most common drugs seized by law enforcement. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported that $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized last year. Drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region. Police has used media and other strategies to continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Officers recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, guns, and cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified

SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
SEATTLE, WA
proclaimerscv.com

2 Deputies Terminated From Jobs After Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Officials terminated a Pinellas County, Florida deputy and another Thurston County Corrections facility deputy from their jobs due to allegations that they had been drinking alcohol while driving in two different locations. 2 Deputies Fired From Job Because of Alcohol Intoxication While Driving: Florida Edition. Christopher Dewayne Cook, a 33-year-old...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Chronicle

Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Arrested After Standoff

Bail has been set at $100,000 for the Centralia man arrested on domestic violence charges following a standoff with law enforcement last week. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office charged Elias A. Galaviz, 26, with one count each of fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of a law enforcement officer Friday afternoon.
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region

SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

