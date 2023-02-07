Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Roadwork to Begin on Rt. 12 in Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md.- Work is expected to get underway this weekend to replace an underground pipe on Route 12, north of Old Furnace Road in Worcester County. The Maryland Department of Transportation says work will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting.
WBOC
Roadwork Scheduled on Hatchery Road in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration expects to commence a pipe replacement project on MD 568 (Hatchery Road) in Bishopville next week. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, February 13th at 9 a.m. and conclude by Monday, February 20th, weather permitting. Traffic will be...
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces Park Updates
DELMAR, Md.- The Wicomico County Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to renovate the Mason-Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar. The county is considering adding pickleball courts, a soccer/multi-use field, walking paths, and large parking lot. Steve Miller, director of Parks and Recreation says the goal of the renovation is to fix the safety issues around the park.
