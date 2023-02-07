Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Is the proposed Regional Fire Authority worth the investment?
Cities make decisions all the time about whether to spend money on any given civic improvement, incentive program, service increase or addition. That’s simply how government works. And sometimes the voters get asked about whether we want to do it as is the case with the proposed Regional Fire Authority (RFA). So we, the voters, need to decide if the deal is worth it.
thejoltnews.com
New Olympia communications tower that will resemble a pine tree approved
On Monday, February 6, Olympia Hearing Examiner Mark Scheibmeir held a hearing to deliberate the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application for a wireless communication pole designed to resemble a pine tree. The applicant, Phillip Kitzes of J5 Infrastructure Partners, was seeking a CUP to construct a 120-foot freestanding wireless tower...
thejoltnews.com
Repairs for fire-damaged Brewmaster’s House could take at least eight months, Tumwater fast-tracks renovations
Repairs for the Brewmaster’s House could take at least eight months, according to Chuck Denney, Tumwater’s Park and Recreation director. The early 20th-century structure, which was formerly called Henderson House Museum, was intentionally set on fire by a transient man on January 21. To expedite the repairs needed...
thejoltnews.com
West Olympia Timberland Library expanding in Capital Mall
Timberland Regional Library (TRL) has expanded and updated the West Olympia Timberland Library in Capital Mall beginning Feb. 1 to offer more space for patrons visiting the busy location. During construction, West Olympia Timberland Library will remain open with reduced hours. Visitors can stop by the location at 625 Black...
thejoltnews.com
Reflections on meeting with Dr. Purcell
Back home in Olympia from my second ‘post-Covid’ January of travel to warm places, I have reflections to share. Last year I served on a volunteer medical team in Belize. A key takeaway from that experience is that we have an advanced medical care system that saves lives!
thejoltnews.com
County, Olympia celebrate African American contributions
Thurston County and Olympia both recognized the Black community by proclaiming February African American History Month and Black History Month, respectively, during the separate county commissioners and the city council meetings last February 7. The Thurston Board of County Commissioners officially recognized the continued efforts of African Americans “to resist...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia’ eastside schools present positive outcomes of the student-focused School Improvement Plans
The Olympia School Board held a work session last Thursday, February 2, to learn about the current progress made with the School Improvement Plans (SIP) at the district’s eastside schools. Participants at the meeting included principals from the eastside schools, including Boston Harbor Elementary, Centennial Elementary School, Lincoln Options...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, February 9, 2023
On 02/09/23 at 8:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested Jamaal Ahmad Bell, 71, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended. On 02/09/23 at 4:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Woodland Square Loop SE, police arrested Trey Nathan Jones, 24, on suspicion of 1) second-degree criminal trespass, 2) an out-of-town warrant and 3) Lacey warrants.
thejoltnews.com
The most valuable in the world!
I am a member of the Olympia Host Lions Club. One of our weekly rituals is to donate a dollar or more for birthdays – our own or that of a family member. This week I donated for my oldest daughter, who had just celebrated her 60th birthday. The next thing I heard from a fellow member was, “Was she adopted?!”
thejoltnews.com
Police seeking alleged car thief who used credit cards from the theft
The Lacey Police Department is seeking a man believed to have stolen a car and the credit cards inside it. A silver 2016 Ford Focus with Washington license plate #CGC3518 was stolen in south Lacey on February 2, police said in a media release. The owner’s credit cards were in...
Comments / 0