Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Is the proposed Regional Fire Authority worth the investment?
Cities make decisions all the time about whether to spend money on any given civic improvement, incentive program, service increase or addition. That’s simply how government works. And sometimes the voters get asked about whether we want to do it as is the case with the proposed Regional Fire Authority (RFA). So we, the voters, need to decide if the deal is worth it.
thejoltnews.com
Port of O to take it on the road
The Port of Olympia commissioners said they plan to hold on-site meetings at the cities of Tumwater, Tenino, and Yelm. Commissioners Amy Evans Harding said at an agenda-setting meeting on Monday, January 6, that she has spoken with Tumwater City Mayor Debbie Sullivan and City Administrator John Doan about touring the Olympia Regional Council together with the Tumwater City Council.
thejoltnews.com
New Olympia communications tower that will resemble a pine tree approved
On Monday, February 6, Olympia Hearing Examiner Mark Scheibmeir held a hearing to deliberate the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application for a wireless communication pole designed to resemble a pine tree. The applicant, Phillip Kitzes of J5 Infrastructure Partners, was seeking a CUP to construct a 120-foot freestanding wireless tower...
thejoltnews.com
Repairs for fire-damaged Brewmaster’s House could take at least eight months, Tumwater fast-tracks renovations
Repairs for the Brewmaster’s House could take at least eight months, according to Chuck Denney, Tumwater’s Park and Recreation director. The early 20th-century structure, which was formerly called Henderson House Museum, was intentionally set on fire by a transient man on January 21. To expedite the repairs needed...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston's Transportation board wants to include missing connections in school route maps
Transportation Policy Board chair Andy Ryder and member Pete Kmet asked the Transportation Demand Management (TDM) program to explore the missing connections within the neighborhoods and identify areas that do not have safe sidewalks for walking to schools. On Wednesday, February 8, Veronica Jarvis of TDM updated the board members...
thejoltnews.com
Community says EV-parking proposal for multifamily dwellings 'too ambitious'
Participants of an Olympia-sponsored focus group are divided on the city’s goals to convert every home to have electric vehicle (EV) facilities. During the city’s Planning Commission meeting yesterday, February 6, Olympia Senior Planner Joyce Phillips presented the focus group summary on the electric vehicle (EV) parking proposal.
thejoltnews.com
County, Olympia celebrate African American contributions
Thurston County and Olympia both recognized the Black community by proclaiming February African American History Month and Black History Month, respectively, during the separate county commissioners and the city council meetings last February 7. The Thurston Board of County Commissioners officially recognized the continued efforts of African Americans “to resist...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, February 8, 2023
On 02/08/23 at 2:46 a.m. in the 13900 block of 169th Ave SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Leroyce Phillips, 49, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 02/08/23 at 7:14 p.m. in the 12500 block of Champion Ct, Sheriff's deputies arrested William George Samblis, 66, on suspicion of violation of a no-contact order.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia’ eastside schools present positive outcomes of the student-focused School Improvement Plans
The Olympia School Board held a work session last Thursday, February 2, to learn about the current progress made with the School Improvement Plans (SIP) at the district’s eastside schools. Participants at the meeting included principals from the eastside schools, including Boston Harbor Elementary, Centennial Elementary School, Lincoln Options...
thejoltnews.com
Police seeking alleged car thief who used credit cards from the theft
The Lacey Police Department is seeking a man believed to have stolen a car and the credit cards inside it. A silver 2016 Ford Focus with Washington license plate #CGC3518 was stolen in south Lacey on February 2, police said in a media release. The owner’s credit cards were in...
Comments / 0