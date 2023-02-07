ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is the proposed Regional Fire Authority worth the investment?

Cities make decisions all the time about whether to spend money on any given civic improvement, incentive program, service increase or addition. That’s simply how government works. And sometimes the voters get asked about whether we want to do it as is the case with the proposed Regional Fire Authority (RFA). So we, the voters, need to decide if the deal is worth it.
OLYMPIA, WA
Port of O to take it on the road

The Port of Olympia commissioners said they plan to hold on-site meetings at the cities of Tumwater, Tenino, and Yelm. Commissioners Amy Evans Harding said at an agenda-setting meeting on Monday, January 6, that she has spoken with Tumwater City Mayor Debbie Sullivan and City Administrator John Doan about touring the Olympia Regional Council together with the Tumwater City Council.
OLYMPIA, WA
New Olympia communications tower that will resemble a pine tree approved

On Monday, February 6, Olympia Hearing Examiner Mark Scheibmeir held a hearing to deliberate the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application for a wireless communication pole designed to resemble a pine tree. The applicant, Phillip Kitzes of J5 Infrastructure Partners, was seeking a CUP to construct a 120-foot freestanding wireless tower...
Community says EV-parking proposal for multifamily dwellings 'too ambitious'

Participants of an Olympia-sponsored focus group are divided on the city’s goals to convert every home to have electric vehicle (EV) facilities. During the city’s Planning Commission meeting yesterday, February 6, Olympia Senior Planner Joyce Phillips presented the focus group summary on the electric vehicle (EV) parking proposal.
OLYMPIA, WA
County, Olympia celebrate African American contributions

Thurston County and Olympia both recognized the Black community by proclaiming February African American History Month and Black History Month, respectively, during the separate county commissioners and the city council meetings last February 7. The Thurston Board of County Commissioners officially recognized the continued efforts of African Americans “to resist...
OLYMPIA, WA
Police Blotter for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

On 02/08/23 at 2:46 a.m. in the 13900 block of 169th Ave SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Leroyce Phillips, 49, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 02/08/23 at 7:14 p.m. in the 12500 block of Champion Ct, Sheriff's deputies arrested William George Samblis, 66, on suspicion of violation of a no-contact order.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Olympia’ eastside schools present positive outcomes of the student-focused School Improvement Plans

The Olympia School Board held a work session last Thursday, February 2, to learn about the current progress made with the School Improvement Plans (SIP) at the district’s eastside schools. Participants at the meeting included principals from the eastside schools, including Boston Harbor Elementary, Centennial Elementary School, Lincoln Options...
OLYMPIA, WA
Police seeking alleged car thief who used credit cards from the theft

The Lacey Police Department is seeking a man believed to have stolen a car and the credit cards inside it. A silver 2016 Ford Focus with Washington license plate #CGC3518 was stolen in south Lacey on February 2, police said in a media release. The owner’s credit cards were in...
LACEY, WA

