An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
A laid-off Google engineer describes losing his 'only career' 16 years after starting as an intern
Joel Leitch wrote in a LinkedIn post that 'Google has been my one and only career' after he was among the 12,000 staff laid off.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he will be 'enlisting every Googler' to help test Bard, its new ChatGPT rival, report says
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai sent an internal memo to staff saying they all need to give feedback about Bard "in the spirit of an internal hackathon."
Here's how to invest in the AI craze, according to ChatGPT
Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.
Elon Musk's Former AI Chief At Tesla Andrej Karpathy Rejoins ChatGPT Parent Company
Andrej Karpathy, who was on a career break after quitting as Tesla Inc.’s TSLA director of AI in mid-May 2022, announced he is rejoining OpenAI, which is making waves with its recent partnership with Microsoft Corp. MSFT. What Happened: Karpathy announced on Twitter that he is joining OpenAI, a...
Humans need to be 'unquestionably' in charge of powerful AI to keep things from getting out of control, Microsoft CEO says
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was asked if a worst-case AI scenario was possible that would mean "lights-out for humanity."
Google shares plummet after chatbot 'Bard' gives bad answer
Shares of Google parent Alphabet are down in Wall Street trading after a glitch in the company’s new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Bard, contributed inaccurate information in promotional video.
The price of a high-end iPhone has increased 66% since 2009. Tim Cook says people are willing to pay more for 'the best.'
When adjusting for inflation, Apple's most expensive iPhone in 2009 cost around $962. Today, the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,599.
Futurism
Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Lean Hard Into AI
After roughly a year and a half of really, really pissing off his stakeholders, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally said something to make investors happy. Bloomberg reports that in a call with investors on Wednesday, the sword-brandishing CEO promised, like pretty much everyone else in Silicon Valley, to make Meta's AI development a priority — a critical factor in his plans for 2023, which he's apparently calling Meta's "Year of Efficiency." Probably a sound goal to pursue, considering that Meta spent 2022 burying $14 billion in the wildly underwhelming digital landscape that is the metaverse, meanwhile laying off entire towns' worth of workers.
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
$120bn Wiped off Google After Bard AI (Google Chatbot) gives the Wrong Answer
Recently, the stock market was rocked by the surprising news that caused a significant drop in the value of Google. It was reported that a chatbot known as "Bard AI" gave a wrong answer to a user's question, resulting in a loss of $120 billion for the tech giant. The incident has raised concerns about the reliability and accuracy of AI-powered chatbots, especially when it comes to financial information.
Quartz
Will the disappearing jobs in tech and media ever come back?
When the economy gets worse, companies cut their advertising budgets. This truism has played out throughout the last year as economists have nagged about a potential US recession. Companies dependent on advertising revenue, including some of the largest firms in Silicon Valley, have felt the brunt of this pull-back. After...
AI updates from Microsoft are the 'tip of the iceberg' of the tech giant's capabilities and the stock can drive up another 16%, says Jefferies
Microsoft stock could jump as its adds AI features to its Bing and Edge search products, Jefferies said. The firm raised its price target for the tech giant to $310 from $275 a share and reiterated its buy rating. Microsoft's "new Bing" was created with OpenAI, the research lab behind...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft announces plans to let thousands of staff members go throughout 2023
Satya Nadella's latest Microsoft Corporate Blog post outlines some new ways in which the company will adapt through these "times of significant changeRTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16", including taking customer demand into account and further investment "in strategic areas for our future".
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a U-turn on metaverse spending as Reality Labs is hit with a new 'efficiency' mantra
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to be leaner as his metaverse division Reality Labs lost more than $13 billion in 2022.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he hopes Google is ready to compete when it comes to A.I. search: ‘I want people to know that we made them dance’
Satya Nadella is well aware of the challenge lying ahead as he looks to upset Google’s search engine dominance.
More layoff pain at Microsoft: Github, Xbox, Mixed Reality, and others hit hard
Microsoft revealed its intentions to lay off thousands of staff at the start of 2023 in waves. Say hi to wave two.
