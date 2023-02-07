Read full article on original website
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
kusi.com
San Diego Chamber of Commerce honors Padres Chairman Peter Seidler
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the body’s 152nd “birthday” celebration, the San Diego Chamber of Commerce honored the Padres Chairman Peter Seidler by presenting him with the Herb Klein Spirit of San Diego Award. Several other awards were presented at the ceremony as well. KUSI’s Rafer...
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
kusi.com
Resident under fire by city after fixing Windansea beach stairs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One local homeowner decided to put a fresh coat of paint on the main staircase at Windansea Beach in La Jolla after filing multiple requests with the city to handle it. The city is not happy with the resident for completing the handiwork on his...
kusi.com
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catalytic converter thefts are becoming more common every month across the United States. Used catalytic converters are worthless in the U.S. but the rare metals within can be melted down and sold. One family and Oceanside dealt with an attempted theft early Tuesday morning, Feb....
kusi.com
California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the United States. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) introduced Assembly Bill 91 to make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. AB-91 would...
kusi.com
Mark Powell: The unintended consequences of eviction ordinances
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proposed renter protections under consideration by San Diego leaders could create unintended harm in the realestate industry. In attempts to ameliorate San Diego’s homeless crisis, City Council proposed “no fault” rent protections that, some argue, would negatively impact housing availably and pushed landlords out of the city. This proposed plan would make it very hard for landlords to evict tenants, even to complete construction on the unit or to put the unit up for sale.
kusi.com
Downtown homeless count reaches record high for sixth straight month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership completes a homeless head count each month which has consistently, over the past six months, continued to rise. The most recent count, completed Jan. 26, revealed a record breaking 1,939 homeless in Downtown. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Downtown...
kusi.com
Author Wendy McKinney new book ‘Busy Doing What?’ challenges people to realize their dreams
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the continuing celebration of Black History Month, author Wendy McKinney sat down with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to share the details of her new book, “Busy Doing What?”. McKinney wants to inspire you to live without regrets, navigate distractions, and finally get things...
kusi.com
South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school. The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers...
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego ends COVID emergency
As federal emergency also ends, Medicaid recipients could lose benefits if they don’t re-enroll by March 31. Federal funds for free COVID testing and vaccines will also come to an end. By Miriam Raftery. February 7, 2023 (San Diego) – The County of San Diego will end the nearly...
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
Struggling to pay your SDG&E bill? Assistance is available
Are you behind on your San Diego Gas & Electric bill? If so, you may qualify for financial assistance.
kusi.com
Wind advisory issued for parts of San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A wind advisory has been issued Thursday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and valleys.
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
Times of San Diego
San Diego Woman Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed 23-Year-Old Sherie Gil
A San Diego woman who sold fentanyl that caused another woman’s overdose death was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 11 years in federal prison. Jaimee Ashley Koryn, 34, pleaded guilty to a distribution of fentanyl count for selling pills to 23-year-old Sherie Gil, who was found dead Sept. 30, 2021.
Viral National City taco man raised $25K thanks to Tiktok star and community support
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — It’s been over a week since Jesus Morales’ TikTok of a National City taco man went viral with 6.6 million views. Morales paid $600 for other customers’ tacos with an additional $1,000 tip. Blue Fire Bliss taco stand owner Teodoro Jimenez and...
New bill could repeal lowrider cruising in California
After years of fighting to repeal the ban in National City, our local assembly member David Alvarez introduced AB 436.
kusi.com
San Diegans help Turkish relief efforts following catastrophic earthquake
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 7,800 individuals were reported dead after Turkey and Syria suffered a magnitude 7.8 earthquake and dozens of aftershocks the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. Over 70% of the Syrian population was in need of humanitarian assistance roughly 24 hours after the first quake.
kusi.com
Four people taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation after laptop catches fire onboard plane
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fire that originated in an external battery pack aboard a United Airlines flight forced the plane to return to San Diego International Airport shortly after takeoff Tuesday, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. UA Flight #2664, which was...
