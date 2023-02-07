ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

San Diego Chamber of Commerce honors Padres Chairman Peter Seidler

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the body’s 152nd “birthday” celebration, the San Diego Chamber of Commerce honored the Padres Chairman Peter Seidler by presenting him with the Herb Klein Spirit of San Diego Award. Several other awards were presented at the ceremony as well. KUSI’s Rafer...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catalytic converter thefts are becoming more common every month across the United States. Used catalytic converters are worthless in the U.S. but the rare metals within can be melted down and sold. One family and Oceanside dealt with an attempted theft early Tuesday morning, Feb....
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mark Powell: The unintended consequences of eviction ordinances

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proposed renter protections under consideration by San Diego leaders could create unintended harm in the realestate industry. In attempts to ameliorate San Diego’s homeless crisis, City Council proposed “no fault” rent protections that, some argue, would negatively impact housing availably and pushed landlords out of the city. This proposed plan would make it very hard for landlords to evict tenants, even to complete construction on the unit or to put the unit up for sale.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Downtown homeless count reaches record high for sixth straight month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership completes a homeless head count each month which has consistently, over the past six months, continued to rise. The most recent count, completed Jan. 26, revealed a record breaking 1,939 homeless in Downtown. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Downtown...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego ends COVID emergency

As federal emergency also ends, Medicaid recipients could lose benefits if they don’t re-enroll by March 31. Federal funds for free COVID testing and vaccines will also come to an end. By Miriam Raftery. February 7, 2023 (San Diego) – The County of San Diego will end the nearly...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Wind advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A wind advisory has been issued Thursday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and valleys.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

