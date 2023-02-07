ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

9 of Safest Cities in US Are in California, See the Full List

An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit

Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families

Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

IRS to hold Saturday office hours at Sacramento center once a month

(KTXL) — Beginning Feb. 11, the IRS will have Saturday office hours once a month at certain locations in order to help Californians during tax season. Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Sacramento and Stockton will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11; no appointment is needed.  •Video Above: New entertainment, hospitality destination […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Blogging Big Blue

CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?

The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Californians may be taxed on 2022 Middle Class Tax Refund

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eighteen million Californian’s received the Middle Class Tax Refund issued in late 2022. This relief was not subject to state income tax, but recently California residents were made aware that the money might be subject to federal taxation. Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

4 ways California residents can visit state parks for free

More sunny skies are on the horizon as the spring season nears, and what better way to celebrate the warmer weather than by visiting a California state park? While state parks typically charge a $10 entry fee on most days, Californians can also take advantage of multiple passes that get them into the parks for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellemming.com

41 Things to Do in California with Kids in 2023 (By a Local)

There are so many things to do in California with kids that a single trip to this sunny west coast state barely scratches the surface. I spent my childhood in California, exploring all of the coolest kid-friendly attractions, and have put the best ones on this ultimate list. The amount of entertaining, kid-friendly attractions is tenfold, from fun theme parks to hands-on museums, play parks, and more. So many of the best things to do in California are kid-friendly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento museums participating in Free Museum Weekend in March

(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March.  Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend. •Video […]
