Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
NBC Bay Area
9 of Safest Cities in US Are in California, See the Full List
An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
kusi.com
California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the United States. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) introduced Assembly Bill 91 to make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. AB-91 would...
KCRA.com
California farmworkers who worked during the pandemic eligible for $600 cash cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, 48,000 farmworkers in California will qualify to receive delayed relief regardless of their immigration status. Farmworkers who worked in 2020 or are still working in the fields can apply to receive a $600 check or debit card....
OnlyInYourState
The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit
Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families
Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
IRS to hold Saturday office hours at Sacramento center once a month
(KTXL) — Beginning Feb. 11, the IRS will have Saturday office hours once a month at certain locations in order to help Californians during tax season. Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Sacramento and Stockton will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11; no appointment is needed. •Video Above: New entertainment, hospitality destination […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento's rat problem met with urban ratters and their dogs, working to clean the streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of them. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings out of tracking down the critters.
CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?
The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
kusi.com
Californians may be taxed on 2022 Middle Class Tax Refund
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eighteen million Californian’s received the Middle Class Tax Refund issued in late 2022. This relief was not subject to state income tax, but recently California residents were made aware that the money might be subject to federal taxation. Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones of...
4 ways California residents can visit state parks for free
More sunny skies are on the horizon as the spring season nears, and what better way to celebrate the warmer weather than by visiting a California state park? While state parks typically charge a $10 entry fee on most days, Californians can also take advantage of multiple passes that get them into the parks for […]
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
KCRA.com
Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
Southwest is having a California flight sale with one-ways as low as $29
Book a trip to Los Angeles for $60 roundtrip.
travellemming.com
41 Things to Do in California with Kids in 2023 (By a Local)
There are so many things to do in California with kids that a single trip to this sunny west coast state barely scratches the surface. I spent my childhood in California, exploring all of the coolest kid-friendly attractions, and have put the best ones on this ultimate list. The amount of entertaining, kid-friendly attractions is tenfold, from fun theme parks to hands-on museums, play parks, and more. So many of the best things to do in California are kid-friendly.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day. Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works. The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day.
Sacramento museums participating in Free Museum Weekend in March
(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March. Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend. •Video […]
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In California
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
