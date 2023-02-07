ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Post Register

Moscow school locked down after false active shooter threat

Boise, ID (CBS2) — February 8, 2023, a call came in around 10 AM to the Moscow Police Department from someone threatening to commit a shooting at Moscow High School. Latah county Sheriff's office set up a perimeter, while Moscow Police cleared the building looking for active threats. Police found no one was injured and that there were no threats in the building.
