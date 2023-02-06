Read full article on original website
Islanders News: Beau’s last hurrah
The Islanders let such a winnable game slip through their hands for a zero-points, thanks-for-coming regulation loss to the Vancouver Canucks, who playing on back-to-back nights on their NY metro swing. Both Bo Horvat and Anthony Beauvillier scores in this reunion-and-closure event: Bo’s goal gave the Isles what should have...
PensBurgh Podcast: A crucial second half
The Pittsburgh Penguins robbed the defending Stanley Cup champions of two points on Tuesday night, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in overtime. With only one game under the Penguins’ belts since their return, Robbie and Garrett don’t spend too much time overanalyzing the contest between the two clubs.
Pressure is growing for Penguins to make a move
We have already spent countless hours over the past few weeks dissecting the Pittsburgh Penguins roster, obsessing over its flaws, and looking at hypothetical trade options to help them out. They need a trade. Maybe more than one trade. But the past week has only added some urgency to that...
Alex Nylander ruined the AHL All-Star Classic!
Alex Nylander wasn’t even supposed to go the AHL All-Star Classic. He was a replacement for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenceman Xavier Ouellet, who was injured, but then Alex rode into town and stole the show at the game, robbing the North Division of their rightful place in the final via a shootout that went on for so many rounds they actually had to reset the roster and allow players to have a second attempt. That scoundrel even had the nerve to change his number to 88 for the game. It’s an outrage!
A Late Season Look at the Sabres’ Playoff Prospects
Last July, in, Can the Sabres Finally End Their Playoff Drought?, I examined the team’s NHL Draft and free agency moves and looked at the franchise’s weak points. I felt that if Buffalo could keep up the production level the Sabres showed in the final two months of 2021-22, the team had a shot at the postseason. I also believed the roster needed a new captain and reliable goaltending.
Dominate Effort Lifts Ducks over Trojans
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon played one of their most complete games of the season, defeating USC 78-60 on Thursday night in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks shot over 50 percent from the field, making 89 percent of free throws on the night. With 16:29 left in the first half, the game was tied at 6-6, the last time Oregon would not hold the lead in the contest. The Ducks built a double-digit lead with a 13-0 run, and would lead for the remaining 38 minutes and 15 seconds of the contest.?
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/9/23 - VT&NCSU Breakdown and Duke Preview
Zach and Ben are on the pod - flying without their wise and charming steward - Pierce, because he had adult things to take care of this week and didn’t want to hear about the Eagles. The duo manage to successfully record a full show nonetheless with some thoughts on the Virginia Cavaliers’ recent games against VaTech and NC State - and a thorough breakdown of Saturday’s visiting Duke Blue Devils. How optimistic are we feeling after the impressive win over the Wolfpack? How embarrassing is the VT loss now that they got punked by BC?
Canucks 6, Islanders 5: “Unacceptable” to lose that game at all, let alone in that fashion
Tonight was a big game in multiple ways. The biggest storyline was the fact that the New York Islanders were hosting the Vancouver Canucks just a week and a half removed from executing a blockbuster trade that brought Bo Horvat to Long Island and sent Anthony Beauvillier out west. But...
Super Bowl 2023: Best picks, player props to consider for Eagles vs. Chiefs
Here comes Super Bowl Sunday! Want to make it a little more interesting with friends while cheering on the mighty Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) DraftKings Sportsbook is back with plenty of odds and predictions for all those nooks and crannies of the game - the yards, touches, and other quirks to keep you engaged.
Early favorites on the 2023 draft at each position on defense for the Cowboys.
The evaluation process leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft is still in the baby stages, but each and every one of us still have favorite prospects we would absolutely love to see end up with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s part of the reason why the draft process is so much fun. Everybody gets to compare notes and share who they’d like to see wearing the star in the not-too-distant future.
Maxx Crosby shows Detroit Lions some love in mic’d up conversation at Pro Bowl
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions mic’d up a couple players at the 2023 Pro Bowl. As always, it’s interesting to see and hear some of our favorite Lions players at their most authentic selves. And with the unseriousness of the Pro Bowl, you won’t see the players any more casual than this.
NBA Trade Deadline 2023 LIVE
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 5:09 PMStephon Kingu200bLakers are trading for rozier. 5:09 PMud835ude46ud835ude6dud835ude6bu200bLeGM making more moves. 5:09 PMReal Talkeru200bJames wiseman to the hornets. 5:09 PMWalker Swindellu200bPrichard. 5:09 PMInsightu200bWoj. 5:09 PMHanoon Aliu200bOG ANUNOBY. 5:09 PMMike Dibbleu200bKelly Oubre.
