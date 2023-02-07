Broncos HC Sean Payton Puts Chiefs on Notice Ahead of Super Bowl

Sean Payton isn't about to kiss the ring of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sean Payton knows how to read a room.

On Monday, at the tail end of his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos , Payton revealed that he's obligated to make a couple more FOX Sports appearances leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. With the Broncos' hated AFC West rival — the Kansas City Chiefs — representing the Conference in the Super Bowl vs. the Philadelphia Eagles , Payton made it clear which team he'll be rooting for.

"I’m picking the Eagles," Payton said on Monday. "We never want anyone in our division to win anything. The perfect weekend for a Broncos fan is we get a win and the other three lose."

Indeed, nothing would make the majority of Broncos Country happier, in the wake of landing the top candidate in the 2023 NFL head-coaching cycle, to see the Chiefs lose in the big game again. Payton understands that, and it aligns with his philosophy.

A little gamesmanship can go a long way. Payton's comment, while said in a lighthearted manner, sends a clear message to the teams of the AFC West: he's not here to kiss the ring of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, or the Chiefs.

Payton is here to win and restore the Broncos to competitive relevancy again. Monday's hello-presser was the first step on the path to making that a reality.

And along the way, Payton laid down the gauntlet in the AFC West. Way to make an entrance, coach.

