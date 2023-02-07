Lakers News: Anthony Davis Was A Finalist For Major NBA Honor

The star big man enjoyed quite a comeback week.

Los Angeles Lakers star center Anthony Davis made a big splash during his first full week back for LA. The NBA, apparently, took notice, announcing today that he numbered among the finalists to be named the Western Conference Player of the Week, during the week running from January 30th-February 5th. Phoenix Suns swingman Mikal Bridges, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray, and Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard were the other runners-up.

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard won in the West. Milwaukee Bucks All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the East's representative over the same period.

During that week, Davis appeared in three games for LA (which went 2-1 in those contests), averaging 30.7 points on .515/.222/.870 shooting splits, 12.3 rebounds, two assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks, while playing 36.6 minutes. For the season, AD is averaging some pretty eye-popping numbers: 29.1 points while shooting 57.5% from the floor, 12.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.4 steals a night. Had he not missed 24 games for your 25-29 Lakers, he probably would have made his ninth All-Star team this season.

Will Davis be healthy enough to make the cut next week? Or will his back, right foot, or some other body part for the injury-prone big man act up again? Time will tell.