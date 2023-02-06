ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in Camden National (CAC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of Camden National Corporation (CAC). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2014 they reported 0.22MM shares and 2.93% of the company, an increase in shares...
MAINE STATE
NASDAQ

Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Fintel reports that Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a...
NASDAQ

State Street Increases Position in New Jersey Resources (NJR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.03MM shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR). This represents 9.36% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.89MM shares and 9.26% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Singer Douglas Mark Increases Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Fintel reports that Singer Douglas Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG). This represents 8.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 6.98% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Landstar System (LSTR)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR). This represents 8.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.79MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
FLORIDA STATE
NASDAQ

Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
NASDAQ

Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Apollo Global Management (APO)

On February 10, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Apollo Global Management from Market Perform to Outperform. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.70. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $68.40.
NASDAQ

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in JFrog (FROG)

Fintel reports that Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.65MM shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG). This represents 3.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.10MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Trueblue (TBI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 13.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.46MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Fmr Updates Holdings in Digi International (DGII)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.01MM shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII). This represents 5.643% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)

On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). This represents 1.153% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Comments / 0

Community Policy