Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 13.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.46MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

1 DAY AGO