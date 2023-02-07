Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Enterprise first responders receive donation from Alabama businessman
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Fire Department, Enterprise Police Department, and Enterprise Rescue each received a donation to recognize the hard work of the city’s first responders. Retired Lt. Col. Sam Scruggs of Scruggs Enterprises, Inc., located near Huntsville presented a check to each organization Wednesday morning. “Nobody...
wdhn.com
DCS announces Teacher of the Year, more winners
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools has announced the 2023-2024 District Teachers of the Year, Principal of the Year, and Support Person of the Year!. Dothan City School’s 2023-2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Suzanne Richards, a 6th-grade math teacher at Carver School for Math, Science, and Technology.
wtvy.com
Local employees receive Extra Mile Award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People say good customer service is hard to come by. Not for Cynthia Adams and Tangi Hill, as they were awarded for their outstanding customer service at Enterprise City Hall. Mayor William E. Cooper presented Adams and Hall with an Extra Mile Award during the city...
wtvy.com
Hits For Heroes 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Below is the schedule for this year’s “Hits For Heroes” which is hosted at Dothan’s Northcutt Field at Westgate Park. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
“HeartSafe” program is on a mission to reduce sudden cardiac arrest death risk
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, at any time. “I have family members that have went into sudden cardiac arrest,” Richard Byrd, EMS training captain, Dothan Fire Department, said. Byrd witnessed those terrifying moments firsthand. “Thanks to the great training, the bystanders that knew hands only...
wtvy.com
Highway safety office at Enterprise State among awarded statewide law enforcement programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that $5.6 million in grants would be awarded statewide to law enforcement programs designed to increase public safety for the state’s highways and communities. The grants, which will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs...
wdhn.com
Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
wtvy.com
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police Department K9 Seminar tests dogs and their handlers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - K9 handlers from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass from February 6 to 10. The Dothan Police Department’s K9 seminar put dogs and their handlers to the test in multiple training drills. At the Wiregrass Public Safety Center handlers and their dogs were tasked...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 8, 2023
Shavana Curry, 30, Cottondale, Florida: Sexual battery no physical force offender and victim over 18 years of age: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Earnest Jett Jr.: 47, Campbellton, Florida: Attempted second degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging firearm in public or on residential property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
wtvy.com
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
wtvy.com
Murder suspect reported broken ankle monitor: Attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Jamie Townes notified his bondsman of ankle monitor difficulties but was told it would be a few days before he received a replacement, his attorney claims. But, before he got the new device, Townes wound up back in jail where he had spent years.
wtvy.com
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspected robber sought following a Midland City holdup was captured Wednesday morning. Officers apprehended a man they earlier identified as Chase Christian Miller at a Dothan hotel where he was a guest. “It was good work by Dothan police that led to his capture,” Dale...
wtvy.com
Fostering Hope works to fill the needs of Wiregrass foster families
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - About 6,000 children are in foster care in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources. The state has more than 2,300 foster homes, some of which being here in the Wiregrass. This is why Fostering Hope is on a mission to assist Wiregrass foster families with resources, supplies, and training.
wtvy.com
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead along a Dothan street last year. Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night on one count of Felony Murder in the November death of Samuel Gray. His body was found lying along Miles Lane in Dothan on November 9.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Main Street considers downtown overlay district
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is asking for the community’s help to improve the downtown area. Downtown Enterprise is known for it’s shopping, restaurants, and fun family events. The Main Street Enterprise Organization and their design team is considering a plan that might make this...
wtvy.com
Houston Academy girls secure area crown over Ashford
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Raiders handle business on the road with a 35-26 win over the Lady Yellow Jackets. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, "The Walking Dead" is facing multiple charges in Henry County.
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise works to improve residential areas through state grant
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city leaders are working to make neighborhoods safer. Public Works Director, Barry Mott, said, “This is just another focus that the city council and the mayor’s office want to do, which is to keep the city growing and progressing properly and one of the things that you have to confront is there are areas in town that are blight.”
