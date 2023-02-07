DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - About 6,000 children are in foster care in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources. The state has more than 2,300 foster homes, some of which being here in the Wiregrass. This is why Fostering Hope is on a mission to assist Wiregrass foster families with resources, supplies, and training.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO