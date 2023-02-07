Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Mizzou’s in-state third baseman selected to Preseason All-SEC First Team
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) St. Louis native and Mizzou senior third baseman Luke Mann was named to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Baseball First Team on Thursday. Mann is coming off a breakthrough 2022 season totaling 17 home runs, which was the most by any Tiger since 2004. The fifth-year Tiger also...
Missouri scratchers player reveals $50,000 prize
There is still a ticket worth $1 million out there.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hochman: What matters isn’t Chip Caray’s relations to Harry, but his relationship with St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (TNS) —His is the televised voice of summer, the chosen voice to serve as a soundtrack for St. Louis. Chip Caray’s narrations will carry across Cardinal Nation, wafting and weaving through the city like a knuckleball, from living room to back patio; from the neighbor’s home to the neighborhood bar; from North County to south city; from the site of Sportsman’s Park to Sportsman’s Park in Ladue; from The Hill to The Bevo Mill; from O’Fallon, Missouri, to O’Fallon, Illinois.
beltmag.com
St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”
“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
Contact 2 helps St. Peters woman resolve issue with Macy’s
Vivian Hawkins looks pretty comfortable sitting on her new couch, but don’t let her calm demeanor fool you.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis hip-hop artist NandoSTL takes his talents to T-Pain’s label with debut album
When NandoSTL looks back on the past few years, he sees triumphs and losses. The 31-year-old north St. Louis County hip-hop artist, born Fernando Tillman II, started gaining traction in 2018, but when the coronavirus pandemic shut down music venues, Lollapalooza and Pitchfork Music Festival pulled concert performances. He went through a serious break-up.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OnlyInYourState
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop
A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Emerson to stay in St. Louis; Boeing plans for layoffs
Three months ago, Emerson Electric began searching for a new place to call home after putting its Ferguson campus on the market and divesting its Climate Technologies business. On Wednesday, the company announced that it will stay in the St. Louis region, to the delight of area officials and employees. In Jefferson City, the Missouri House Budget Committee excluded lawmakers and the governor from the 8.7% proposed pay raise for state workers. Also, aviation and defense company Boeing plans to lay off 2,000 workers across its global operations, but it has announced that St. Louis will be the site for a new finance hub. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
stlouiscnr.com
S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Three Project Team Members
S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Emily Echele and Ayo Ojolola to Project Managers and David Rall to Assistant Project Manager. As Project Managers, Echele and Ojolola are responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with...
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
See the St. Louis Diner That is Having a Great Time Being Rude
Normally, if I tell you there's a diner where the people are very rude, you'd take that as a bad thing. However, there is what looks like a new place in St. Louis that wears that "rude" label like a badge of courage. Have you ever heard of Karen's Diner?...
Emerson’s headquarters will stay in the St. Louis area
Nearly 1,300 people work at the Emerson headquarters on West Florissant.
Bear briefly escapes enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo
An Andean bear briefly escaped his enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo Tuesday morning, prompting staffers to initiate emergency protocol to safely and securely get the animal back inside his holding area.
feastmagazine.com
Mainlander, a modern twist on 1960s supper clubs, will debut in spring 2023
Blake Askew’s culinary career has taken him around the country: from Dallas to Washington D.C. to San Francisco. Years later, he has now returned to St. Louis, the home of his family for generations, to craft a concept on his own terms with Mainlander, which is slated to open in the Central West End in spring 2023.
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
Mayor Jones: Proposals to change control of St. Louis police ‘a slap in the face’
Mayor Tishaura Jones is strongly opposed to a bill proposing a scenario through which a board of police commissioners would oversee the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
