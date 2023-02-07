ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Murray Ledger & Times

Hochman: What matters isn’t Chip Caray’s relations to Harry, but his relationship with St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (TNS) —His is the televised voice of summer, the chosen voice to serve as a soundtrack for St. Louis. Chip Caray’s narrations will carry across Cardinal Nation, wafting and weaving through the city like a knuckleball, from living room to back patio; from the neighbor’s home to the neighborhood bar; from North County to south city; from the site of Sportsman’s Park to Sportsman’s Park in Ladue; from The Hill to The Bevo Mill; from O’Fallon, Missouri, to O’Fallon, Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
beltmag.com

St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”

“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis hip-hop artist NandoSTL takes his talents to T-Pain’s label with debut album

When NandoSTL looks back on the past few years, he sees triumphs and losses. The 31-year-old north St. Louis County hip-hop artist, born Fernando Tillman II, started gaining traction in 2018, but when the coronavirus pandemic shut down music venues, Lollapalooza and Pitchfork Music Festival pulled concert performances. He went through a serious break-up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop

A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Emerson to stay in St. Louis; Boeing plans for layoffs

Three months ago, Emerson Electric began searching for a new place to call home after putting its Ferguson campus on the market and divesting its Climate Technologies business. On Wednesday, the company announced that it will stay in the St. Louis region, to the delight of area officials and employees. In Jefferson City, the Missouri House Budget Committee excluded lawmakers and the governor from the 8.7% proposed pay raise for state workers. Also, aviation and defense company Boeing plans to lay off 2,000 workers across its global operations, but it has announced that St. Louis will be the site for a new finance hub. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
MISSOURI STATE
stlouiscnr.com

S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Three Project Team Members

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Emily Echele and Ayo Ojolola to Project Managers and David Rall to Assistant Project Manager. As Project Managers, Echele and Ojolola are responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

