Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
BLUETTI AC500 & B500S 5,000W portable generator goes from Indiegogo to retail
Having topped the US$12 million mark on Indiegogo, the BLUETTI AC500 & B300S Power Station System can be described as a success at the very least. Its popularity on the crowdfunding website has now empowered the OEM to start selling them through more conventional means at this point. The system's...
notebookcheck.net
Mobfree SuperDock 9-in-1 gadget with 110 W output is crowdfunding
The mobfree SuperDock is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Similar in concept to the UGREEN 100 W USB-C Charging Station, the 9-in-1 gadget is designed to declutter your desk, powered by GaN technology. The docking station has a total output of 110 W across two USB-C 3.1 ports with 65 W and 20 W outputs, two USB-A 3.0 7.5 W ports and a 10 W magnetic wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices. The 65 W output enables you to recharge a 2020 MacBook Air fully in under two hours, and the USB-A ports can transfer data at up to 5 Gbps.
notebookcheck.net
KT Pocket finally starts selling KT-R1 Android gaming handheld from US$169
KT Pocket is now selling the KT-R1, its 4.5-inch and 3:2 Android gaming handheld. Based around the MediaTek Helio G99, the gaming handheld also calls on a 5,000 mAh battery and up to 8 GB of RAM. KT Pocket is now selling the KT-R1, an Android gaming handheld that the...
notebookcheck.net
Majority Tru Bio unveiled as wireless earbuds that are biodegradable
Majority is a UK company that aims to become "the first carbon-neutral audio brand" through initiatives such as its ~435,000 tree-planting program in partnership with Ecologi. Its latest launch for accessories follows that corporate line with an "eco-biodegradable" build finished in a choice of 3 pastel shades. Therefore, the Bluetooth...
notebookcheck.net
INVZI MagHub 2 8-in-1 dock for iMac with pop-up SSD is now crowdfunding
The INVZI MagHub 2 Pop-Up SSD 8-in-1 USB-C Docking Station is crowdfunding via a Kickstarter campaign. The device is a follow-up to the MagHub, an honoree at the 2022 CES innovation awards. Designed for the Apple iMac M1, you can place the device in a custom slot on top of the dock.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with updated CPU goes on presale
The Mars MC560 mini PC by Minisforum was unveiled in early December 2022, when the Chinese OEM was planning to use the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor for this small-factor business machine. While the teleconference-focused parts remain the same (2.5k HDR webcam, dual speakers, MEMS dual microphone array for precise speech capture alongside improved noise canceling), the units that are up for sale come with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U chip inside.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Band 8 reportedly draws closer to launch as Xiaomi 13 Ultra MWC debut gets ruled out by leaker
While Xiaomi looks geared to debut the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro globally at MWC, the company's main flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in a few months instead and could be joined by the Band 8, with the fitness band reportedly having now entered production.
notebookcheck.net
JBL Pulse 5 Portable Speaker with vibrant 360° lighting arrives
The JBL Pulse 5 portable speaker has been launched in the US. Arriving in Europe last year, the gadget can produce 360° lighting, with dynamic effects to match the music playing. Alternatively, you can select a color or lighting effect using the JBL Portable app. The sound system comprises a 30 W 64 mm woofer and a 10 W 16 mm tweeter, covering a frequency range from 58 Hz to 20 kHz.
notebookcheck.net
Philips 2023 The Xtra and The One LCD TVs unveiled
The 2023 Philips LCD TV line-up has been revealed by TP Vision. First up is the Philips The Xtra range containing two MiniLED models. The 9308, a TV available in 55-in and 65-in sizes, has a 98% DCI WCG panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits brightness. Plus, 64 W Bowers & Wilkins 2.1 channel speakers are built into the gadget. The 9008 series is a similar model, with the same 120 Hz 1,000 nits display. This device is available in 55-in, 65-in and 75-in versions with integrated 40 W 2.0 channel audio.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5.1 bloatware is not consuming 60 GB storage on new Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra
Recently there have been reports that One UI 5.1 reserves upwards of 60 GB storage for system partitions on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung may continue to insist on pre-installing third-party apps on One UI, but claims of 60 GB in bloatware are far from true.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Benchmarks reveals performance difference between Standard and Light modes
Samsung's new flagship phones, the Galaxy S23 series, debuted with new performance modes: Standard and Light. That feature appears to have been a masterstroke, with benchmark numbers indicating a slight drop in performance when in Light, accompanied by significant prime core efficiency gains. Android Benchmark Galaxy S Smartphone. With the...
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition pops with soft drink can-inspired design and "deluxe" retail box
Realme India has finally made the most "refreshing" version of the 10 Pro 5G yet official today. Its new Special Edition is the only Android smartphone with a licensed black, white and Coke Red finish, now confirmed as intended to look like a can of the well-known soft drink thanks to its Cropped Coca-Cola logo.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Samsung's Exynos 2400 and Exynos 2500 plans revealed in new leak
Tentative details of the Exynos 2400 appeared on the grapevine earlier in the week. According to those reports, the Exynos 2400 could arrive later this year and power a Galaxy S24 series model next year. A new report appears to call some of that into doubt, however. Going by a...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7a: Third-party case design and device renders leak
Google may not have released the Pixel 7a yet, but renders of the device first emerged two months ago. Subsequently, a hands-on video with a Pixel 7a appeared last month, likely a prototype. Now, a case manufacturer has already mocked up a transparent silicone case for the forthcoming mid-range smartphone, complete with renders showing the device from all sides.
notebookcheck.net
Fitbit files patent for new blood pressure wearable technology
Fitbit has filed a patent for new blood pressure technology. Recently published documents show a wrist-worn device that the wearer could use to measure their blood pressure, suggesting that the company might integrate this feature into an upcoming smartwatch. The tool uses a pressure sensor on the device, which the user pushes their index finger against; this finger is specified as it is where the radial artery can be found.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi confirms Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro global launches as Xiaomi 13 Ultra charging information leaks
Xiaomi has outlined global launch dates for the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, the company's latest flagship smartphones. While the Xiaomi 13 Lite is also expected to arrive later this month, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will remain absent until the spring. Photos of its 90 W fast charger have now leaked online, though.
notebookcheck.net
Rare 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 card currently auctions for US$14,100 on Ebay
Back in the year 2000, the gaming GPU market was not dominated by just two companies like today. Nvidia had to confront not only ATI (later becomes AMD’s GPU division) with its newly introduced Radeon cards, but also 3dfx with the new Voodoo 4500 and 5500 cards, Matrox with the G450, S3 with Savage 2000 or even the infamous BitBoys Oy with the Glaze3D vaporware. The competition was tougher, and consumers could find solutions for any budget thanks to constant price wars. Unfortunately, 3dfx was one of the companies that could not adapt to the highly competitive market conditions, so it ultimately got bought out by Nvidia. Apart from its Voodoo 5 5500 cards with dual GPUs, 3dfx was also planning to release Voodoo 6 6000 cards with four GPUs, but this never came to happen before the buyout. Only around 1,000 prototype units were pre-produced for the unreleased model, and one of these is now up for auction on Ebay.
notebookcheck.net
POCO X5 GT could be global and Indian answer to Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo
Xiaomiui claims to have discovered new information about the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which also may come to market as the Redmi Note 12 Pro. To recap, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo was most recently seen at the 3C in China with 67 W fast charging. While the regulatory body does not refer to the handset by its market name, IMEI databases have previously linked the model number 23049RAD8C to 'Redmi Note 12 Turbo'.
Comments / 0