Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
State shifts toward normalcy after three years of pandemic
Dr. Dean Sidelinger briefed the media on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 on COVID-19, other respiratory infections and mpox. Oregon is moving toward normalcy after three years of the pandemic but some masking requirements are likely to remain in place for months, a state health official said Thursday. Dr. Dean Sidelinger,...
etxview.com
How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse
Despite a price tag three times higher than the original estimate, Indiana seems to still be planning to pay cash, instead of borrowing, to cover the costs of replacing the aged Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County. The State Budget Committee learned in December that the projected cost of demolishing...
etxview.com
Stroke survivors can find help with new program
The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana recently launched a new program, “Montana Stroke Survivor Connections”, with the goal of creating community and fostering compassion and connection for stroke survivors across the state. The program was born out of an expressed need for more support for stroke survivors as...
etxview.com
Tax-relief proposal would reduce revenue for Indiana local governments
Local units of governments across Indiana, including schools and libraries, would see their projected tax collections shrink in 2024 and beyond, under legislation advancing at the Statehouse. House Bill 1499 aims to provide tax relief to Hoosier homeowners potentially facing soaring tax bills because of significant increases in the assessed...
etxview.com
Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents
The Minnesota Capitol. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota could become the first state in the country to guarantee rental assistance to all low-income residents under a proposal backed by 40 Democratic state lawmakers. Housing advocates and Democratic lawmakers have introduced the bill (HF11) every year for the past three...
etxview.com
Indiana House OKs plan for residential infrastructure revolving loan fund
The state of Indiana may establish a revolving loan fund to help local units of government pay the costs of specified infrastructure projects and potentially reduce the price of single- and multi-family housing in the Hoosier State. State representatives voted 91-5 Tuesday for House Bill 1005 creating the Residential Housing...
etxview.com
Delmarva Chicken Association discusses industry challenges, priorities
ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from the Delmarva Chicken Association shared industry facts, challenges and legislative priorities for this year’s General Assembly with the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday morning. The trade organization represents chicken growers and allied businesses on the Delmarva Peninsula. The community encompasses more than 1,300 family farms,...
Comments / 0