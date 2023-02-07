ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 released globally with Bluetooth LE Audio support arriving later this year

OnePlus has now released the Buds 2 Pro globally, having introduced the premium earbuds last month in China. To recap, the Buds 2 Pro promises up to 9 hours of continuous listening with ANC switched off. By contrast, enabling ANC drops battery life to 6 hours. For reference, the bundling charging case should provide at least three full charges, which combines to create 39 hours of total battery life with ANC on and 25 hours with ANC off.
POCO X5 GT could be global and Indian answer to Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Xiaomiui claims to have discovered new information about the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which also may come to market as the Redmi Note 12 Pro. To recap, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo was most recently seen at the 3C in China with 67 W fast charging. While the regulatory body does not refer to the handset by its market name, IMEI databases have previously linked the model number 23049RAD8C to 'Redmi Note 12 Turbo'.
Rumor | Samsung's Exynos 2400 and Exynos 2500 plans revealed in new leak

Tentative details of the Exynos 2400 appeared on the grapevine earlier in the week. According to those reports, the Exynos 2400 could arrive later this year and power a Galaxy S24 series model next year. A new report appears to call some of that into doubt, however. Going by a...
Google Pixel 7a: Third-party case design and device renders leak

Google may not have released the Pixel 7a yet, but renders of the device first emerged two months ago. Subsequently, a hands-on video with a Pixel 7a appeared last month, likely a prototype. Now, a case manufacturer has already mocked up a transparent silicone case for the forthcoming mid-range smartphone, complete with renders showing the device from all sides.
Meizu "20 Pro" declines to smile for the camera in a new leak

Meizu is said to resume upgrades to its last 18 series of flagship Android smartphones, starting with the new 20 and 20 Pro, as of 2023. Now, the more premium of the 2 has allegedly been spotted in the wild in a way that suggests it will follow one of the strangest mobile device trends of the year.
OPPO Find N2 Flip: European pricing leak touts Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 parity

Android Foldable Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. After debuting the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip in China, OPPO is finally set to bring the clamshell-style Find N2 Flip over to Europe, with the foldable expected to debut at MWC later this month. Ahead of that, however, a new leak has now revealed pricing information on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 rival.
Deal | LG UltraFine OLED Pro 27EP950-B monitor hits lowest price in 30 days

With a whopping list price of no less than US$2,999.99 and features like hardware color calibration and True 10-bit color, the LG UltraFine OLED Pro 27EP950-B monitor targets the professional audience. Now, a generous discount of 40% brings this piece of hardware down to US$1,796.99, its lowest price on Amazon in 30 days.
KT Pocket finally starts selling KT-R1 Android gaming handheld from US$169

KT Pocket is now selling the KT-R1, its 4.5-inch and 3:2 Android gaming handheld. Based around the MediaTek Helio G99, the gaming handheld also calls on a 5,000 mAh battery and up to 8 GB of RAM. KT Pocket is now selling the KT-R1, an Android gaming handheld that the...
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Concept images show what rumoured iPhone could look like with Apple Watch Ultra design cues

Rumours have been circulating for months that Apple would replace the 'Pro Max' with an 'Ultra' branded iPhone instead, with the company introducing the Watch Ultra last year, not the Watch Pro. Purportedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will arrive with innovative buttons, a titanium case housing and a periscope telephoto camera, the first for an iPhone. While there have been plenty of rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 Ultra's features, little is known about its design and how it will differ from the Pro or Pro Max, if at all.
Xiaomi 13 Lite: European prices, configurations and launch window leak

Leaker @billbil_kun claims to have obtained European pricing, availability and configurations for the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the cheapest global member of the Xiaomi 13 series. While Xiaomi has not confirmed plans to release the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the Google Play Console confirmed last month that the device would be a re-branded CIVI 2. The CIVI brand has no name recognition outside China, which may explain the CIVI 2's international arrival under a different moniker.
Huawei Watch GT Cyber unusual smartwatch global launch begins

The Huawei Watch GT Cyber has started its global rollout. Following the wearables release in China last year, you can now purchase the gadget and its accessories in Mexico. The device has an unusual feature that allows you to swap out the strap and the watch casing. The Watch GT...
Mobfree SuperDock 9-in-1 gadget with 110 W output is crowdfunding

The mobfree SuperDock is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Similar in concept to the UGREEN 100 W USB-C Charging Station, the 9-in-1 gadget is designed to declutter your desk, powered by GaN technology. The docking station has a total output of 110 W across two USB-C 3.1 ports with 65 W and 20 W outputs, two USB-A 3.0 7.5 W ports and a 10 W magnetic wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices. The 65 W output enables you to recharge a 2020 MacBook Air fully in under two hours, and the USB-A ports can transfer data at up to 5 Gbps.
AMD Zen 5 architecture leak reveals 22-30% IPC gain as well as a much bigger L1, unified L2, and a possible shared L4 cache for APUs

AMD revealed back in 2022 that Zen 5 CPUs and “Strix Point” APUs will release in 2024. Rumors have it that Zen 5 will adopt a hybrid architecture similar to Intel’s recent efforts. In addition, Zen 5 CPUs are reported to bring IPC gains of up to 30% over the Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 chips. Alongside Intel Arrow Lake details, RedGamingTech has now expanded as well as offered some tweaks to his previous claims about AMD Zen 5.

