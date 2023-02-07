It hasn’t always been this way, but networks carrying the Super Bowl can now assure themselves that they’ll enjoy a rating spike during the NFL’s biggest game. It won’t be long now! The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle on football’s biggest stage in Super Bowl LVII. The highly anticipated matchup is certain to bring FOX huge ratings. The storylines are endless: two young skilled quarterbacks, both of whom are African American, Andy Reid, and the Kelce brothers. Philly is a huge market too, so it’s expected that one of America’s biggest sports markets will tune in. Trust us when we tell you that millions of eyes will be watching.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO