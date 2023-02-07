Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles' super fan heading to the Super Bowl
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII this weekend. So, we thought we should reach out to Eagle's super fan, Giovanni Hamilton. "When I tell you that I have gotten an hour and a half...
Super Bowl LVII wagers projected to increase 110% as fans get set to bet on coin flips and touchdowns
Gambling on Sunday's Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Chiefs are expected to reach record-breaking levels, according to American Gaming Association.
How Much Money Will Be Bet on Super Bowl LVII?
Americans wager more on March Madness than any other contest in the sporting world -- but the NCAA basketball tournament lasts the better part of a month and includes 67 games. In terms of individual...
WKYC
NFL Experience at Super Bowl LVII
Check this out! We get an inside look at the NFL Experience ahead of Super Bowl LVII as the Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle the Kansas City Chiefs.
SC NFL fans are rooting for this team to win the Super Bowl, Twitter data shows
Many college football fans may recognize several players during Sunday’s Super Bowl game.
Where is 2024 Super Bowl? List of future destinations for NFL’s big game
The clock is ticking towards Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Mere days stand between us now and the matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs to decide who hoists the Lombardi Trophy. The festivities surrounding the game are in full swing, and everyone is eagerly awaiting kickoff. Even still, we love to look towards the future, begging the question on many NFL fans’ minds: Where is the 2024 Super Bowl? And what about other future destinations?
NBC Sports
Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII
The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.
NFL’s 5 most watched Super Bowl games in in TV history
It hasn’t always been this way, but networks carrying the Super Bowl can now assure themselves that they’ll enjoy a rating spike during the NFL’s biggest game. It won’t be long now! The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle on football’s biggest stage in Super Bowl LVII. The highly anticipated matchup is certain to bring FOX huge ratings. The storylines are endless: two young skilled quarterbacks, both of whom are African American, Andy Reid, and the Kelce brothers. Philly is a huge market too, so it’s expected that one of America’s biggest sports markets will tune in. Trust us when we tell you that millions of eyes will be watching.
Patriots Pride: Where Do New England's Record 11 Super Bowls Rank?
Tom Brady, Adam Vinatieri, Bill Belichick and Malcolm Butler combine to dominate the all-time Super Bowl rankings.
McCaffrey on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: ‘I Hope They Both Lose’
The 49ers running back admitted he’s still “bitter” about losing the NFC championship game.
Super Bowl 57 picks: Chiefs or Eagles for Lombardi Trophy? Who wins game's MVP?
Philadelphia and Kansas City are set to meet on Super Sunday, each team looking for its second title of the 21st century. Who lifts the Lombardi?
Super Bowl showdown has America divided. Will Eagles or Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy?
Americans share what team they are rooting for in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off.
Eagles, Chiefs fans getting ready for Sunday's big game
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Eagles and Chiefs fans are getting ready for the big game Sunday, and for some, the Eagles' green is a permanent part of their homes. Photos from Christina Allen show us their bird's nest in Luzerne County. Everywhere you look it's Eagles everything. Newswatch 16's Jon...
He prepped the field for every Super Bowl, now 94-year-old George Toma is calling it quits
PHOENIX — George Toma has more than a seven-decade run maintaining athletic fields all over the world. He was being raised in Edwardsville, staying out of the coal mines, learning the tricks of the trade. "I got a job with my neighbor at Artillery Park, home of the Wilkes-Barre...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0