2 arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after stolen handgun, loaded shotgun found in vehicle

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in St. Albans on Monday for having a stolen handgun and a loaded shotgun in a vehicle.

A criminal complaint says that police stopped a vehicle on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans on Monday just before 4 p.m. It says the registration did not match the vehicle.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Court documents say the driver told police that there was a shotgun in the backseat of the vehicle. Police used a K-9 unit to search the vehicle and the K-9 led them to the presence of narcotics. After searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded handgun that was reported stolen in Fairmont on June 3, 2022.

Two passengers, 20-year-old Tyler Campbell, of Bluefield, and 31-year-old David Gill, of Hinton, told police they were convicted felons, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint says Campbell was convicted of grand larceny in 2017 and Gill was convicted of malicious wounding.

Both individuals are being held on a $50,000 cash bond. They are both due back in court on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.