RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO