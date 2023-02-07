Read full article on original website
Sumter man critical after being shot in his home during armed robbery
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is in critical condition following a Tuesday night shooting that happened inside his home. The Sumter Police Department said the 23-year-old victim was shot inside his Tudor Street home leading to a call to the police just before 8 p.m. Authorities said a...
wach.com
Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified
AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted
CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
ABC 33/40 News
15-year-old suspect stabbed new adoptive parents, officials say
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities in South Carolina say a stabbing left a woman dead, a man in the hospital, and the couple's recently-adopted 15-year-old son under arrest. The teen had been living with the victims near Columbia since December 2021 and he was reportedly enrolled in school after the holidays.
WRDW-TV
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street. According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Two victims were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
WIS-TV
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Temps climb into the mid to upper 70s today with increasing clouds. Then we have First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain Friday and Saturday as temps cool back off into the 50s for highs.
WIS-TV
Police charge and arrest a man in connection to a string of Dollar General robberies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a string of robberies. Police say, 26-year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
abccolumbia.com
Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
WIS-TV
Suspected drug dealers arrested after fleeing Newberry Co. deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested two men who tried to flee after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, sheriffs said a deputy who knew 36-year-old James Bernard Darby had a suspended license, recognized him driving a vehicle. The deputy tried to perform...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police charge two teens and one adult in weapons and burglary investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators with the Crime Gun Intelligence and Property Crimes Units have arrested two teens and one adult in connection with multiple home burglaries and auto-breakings in which firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen. According to police, 18-year-old Dashawn Sims is charged with...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
WIS-TV
CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving. Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of...
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
Man meeting to sell dog at Bishopville KFC, shot dead, police say
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A 76-year-old man is dead after meeting someone at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken to sell them a dog. The transaction was arranged through Facebook Marketplace. Lonnie Ray, 76, of Darlington arranged to meet the buyers for his French Bulldog puppy at the KFC at 1073...
abccolumbia.com
City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
Teen stabbed newly adoptive parents, killing one, deputies say
ELGIN, S.C. — A 15-year-old accused of stabbing two people on Monday, had officially been adopted by the victims just a week before, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. 41-year-old Angelymar Morrison of Elgin was killed, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Her husband was treated for...
WIS-TV
Police looking to identify individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are looking to identify a man who they say used a stolen credit card to purchase items. Detectives with the Lexington Police Department said the stolen card was used at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot, totaling over $500. Officers believe the suspect was driving...
