Columbia, SC

wach.com

Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified

AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted

CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
CAYCE, SC
ABC 33/40 News

15-year-old suspect stabbed new adoptive parents, officials say

ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities in South Carolina say a stabbing left a woman dead, a man in the hospital, and the couple's recently-adopted 15-year-old son under arrest. The teen had been living with the victims near Columbia since December 2021 and he was reportedly enrolled in school after the holidays.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving. Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

abccolumbia.com

City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
