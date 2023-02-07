Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
I-82 West closed in Yakima near Yakima Ave due to semi crash
YAKIMA -- The interstate is closed for all traffic headed west near milepost 33 in Yakima due to a semi collision. Traffic is backed up but has been able to get off the interstate on the nearby exit and detour on local roads. It appears one semi crashed into the...
FOX 11 and 41
Semi truck crash closes I-82 westbound near Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- A crash involving a semi truck has closed the westbound lanes of I-82 just east of the Yakima Avenue exit. According to the Washington Department of Transportation the crash is near milepost 33 and detours are available through local roads. The WSP says that no injuries were reported...
Kennewick Police Investigating Three Separate But Similar Car Thefts
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after three separate, but similar car thefts were reported in the city Thursday morning. Officers say the thefts shared a number of commonalities but were not thought to be related. All the vehicle thefts happened while the cars were unlocked and warming up in their respective owner's driveways, while they were unattended.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84
Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
yaktrinews.com
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
WSP Seeking Witnesses to Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident on State Route 240 in Richland
RICHLAND, WA - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking assistance from the public with locating a driver who allegedly fled the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian with a vehicle early Sunday morning on State Route 240 within the city limits of Richland, WA. The collision reportedly occurred...
KEPR
Driver arrested after collision with Kennewick Police patrol SUV
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man is now in jail after a collision with a Kennewick Police Department patrol SUV on Feb. 5. Just before 10 p.m., a KPD Sergeant was traveling westbound on W. 10th Ave. at S. Rainier St. in Kennewick, when the Sergeant was involved in a vehicle collision.
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
FOX 11 and 41
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
yaktrinews.com
Man wanted in Richland shooting arrested in Las Vegas
RICHLAND, Wash. - The man wanted in a shooting and manhunt in January has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Richland Police Department said Michael Reep was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. team. By Erin Wencl.
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
FOX 11 and 41
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Liquor Licenses – January 2023
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Fiction, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. License type: curbside/delivery endorsement; cocktails/wine to-go; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: new. Convergence Zone Cellars, 1339 Tapteal Drive, Suites 104/114, Richland. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters; farmers’ market wine sales. Application type: new.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 8, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
kpq.com
Fire Destroys Grant County Home
A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
KEPR
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting one person
PASCO, Wash. — Officers of the Pasco Police Department have arrested a man who allegedly shot and injured a person. On Feb. 7 just before 1 p.m., officers received a report of a person who was shot in Pasco. The victim was rushed to an area hospital with an...
yaktrinews.com
Grandview PD’s new Flock cameras track license plates to find suspects
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Grandview Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency to set up Flock cameras to help track cars suspected to have been involved with crimes around the city. “If we have a suspect vehicle, now I have 20 eyes looking for it,” Assistant Chief Seth...
nbcrightnow.com
Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. --- It's been one year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another. A moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today. I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was...
