Starkville, MS

WBIR

Tyler Summitt names first daughter after Pat Summitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How awesome is this?. Tyler Summitt, son of Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, welcomed his first daughter to the world on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to a tweet from his account. Patricia Lakelyn Summitt now shares the same first name as her legendary grandmother. We have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT presents three Austin-East students with admission offers, scholarships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said admissions teams went to Austin-East Magnet High School on Wednesday to present three seniors with admissions offers, which included scholarships that covered tuition for eight semesters and mandatory fees. They said they gave admission offers and scholarships to Darius Jackson, Zakeyous...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Beyond History: Knoxville's Black Experience - Past

We're highlighting stories that played an integral role in the foundation and development of African Americans in East Tennessee. Black History Month is a time for people to honor and focus attention on African Americans who made contributions and sacrifices that helped shape the nation. East Tennessee has many stories...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Blount County, Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A legal battle over a potential property sale has ensnared Blount County and the only hospital within its lines. In 1946, the Blount County Commission created Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., a non-profit to run Blount Memorial Hospital. In 1996, BMH, Inc. bought some property in Alcoa to set up its Springbrook Clinic. In 2022, the non-profit tried to sell the property for $22 million, the lawsuit said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'Trouble in Mind' opens at Clarence Brown Theatre Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The newest show at Clarence Brown Theatre is called "Trouble in Mind." It's a play set in the 1950s and puts conversations centered on race in the spotlight. At a glance, the stage for the production looks like it's still under construction, even though the design has been finished for weeks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Arzo Carson, first TBI director, dies at age 100

Arzo Carson, an East Tennessee native whose long and rich life included serving as the first director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, died Sunday at age 100. David Rausch, current TBI director, said Carson set the stage and the standard for how the TBI operates today. "His legacy lives...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

10About Town: A house and garden show, A vintage Vols market and a Galentine's Day party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show is happening this weekend! Meet the top home improvement, interior design and appliance vendors under one roof. You can also find unique art, jewelry and handmade products from local and regional artists at the Maker Market. The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and free for children under 12.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

North Knoxville community open house explores several projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community members in North Knoxville met Thursday at the Fulton High School library to discuss several upcoming projects that would impact the area. One of the biggest they discussed was the new Public Safety Complex, which will soon be home to the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Police Department, City Court, the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency, the City Pension System office and the backup E-911 center. KFD started moving into the complex in January.
KNOXVILLE, TN

