Tyler Summitt names first daughter after Pat Summitt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How awesome is this?. Tyler Summitt, son of Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, welcomed his first daughter to the world on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to a tweet from his account. Patricia Lakelyn Summitt now shares the same first name as her legendary grandmother. We have...
'We'll always have a missing chair' | Clinton Dragons remember the legacy of late Coach Craig Dixon
CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton High School is honoring the life and legacy of beloved Coach Craig Dixon on Thursday night. Dixon died suddenly in June 2022 at the age of 59 from heart failure. He dedicated many years to supporting people in the community and the Dragons as an assistant coach for the girl's basketball team.
'It's the Wild Wild West' | Weighing the cost of sports wagering
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On average, Tennesseans bet $1 million a day on mobile sports apps and websites. According to data from the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council, people bet more than $3.8 billion in 2022. There's a year-over-year rise in popularity. The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, and...
UT presents three Austin-East students with admission offers, scholarships
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said admissions teams went to Austin-East Magnet High School on Wednesday to present three seniors with admissions offers, which included scholarships that covered tuition for eight semesters and mandatory fees. They said they gave admission offers and scholarships to Darius Jackson, Zakeyous...
Tennessee's first Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville fire station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department's Western Avenue station will be home to the first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB) in the state, the department announced on Friday, Feb 10. The SHBB allows women to safely surrender a baby without face-to-face interaction. Surrendering a baby in Tennessee is...
TN Attorney General: Process of protecting assets, helping Solar Titan customers can now begin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a federal restraining order in place, Solar Titan's assets can now be locked down and a receiver can proceed with trying to help customers who say they've lost money while doing business with the solar panel sales and installation company, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told WBIR on Thursday.
Beyond History: Knoxville's Black Experience - Past
We're highlighting stories that played an integral role in the foundation and development of African Americans in East Tennessee. Black History Month is a time for people to honor and focus attention on African Americans who made contributions and sacrifices that helped shape the nation. East Tennessee has many stories...
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
Blount County, Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A legal battle over a potential property sale has ensnared Blount County and the only hospital within its lines. In 1946, the Blount County Commission created Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., a non-profit to run Blount Memorial Hospital. In 1996, BMH, Inc. bought some property in Alcoa to set up its Springbrook Clinic. In 2022, the non-profit tried to sell the property for $22 million, the lawsuit said.
'Trouble in Mind' opens at Clarence Brown Theatre Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The newest show at Clarence Brown Theatre is called "Trouble in Mind." It's a play set in the 1950s and puts conversations centered on race in the spotlight. At a glance, the stage for the production looks like it's still under construction, even though the design has been finished for weeks.
Arzo Carson, first TBI director, dies at age 100
Arzo Carson, an East Tennessee native whose long and rich life included serving as the first director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, died Sunday at age 100. David Rausch, current TBI director, said Carson set the stage and the standard for how the TBI operates today. "His legacy lives...
10About Town: A house and garden show, A vintage Vols market and a Galentine's Day party
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show is happening this weekend! Meet the top home improvement, interior design and appliance vendors under one roof. You can also find unique art, jewelry and handmade products from local and regional artists at the Maker Market. The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and free for children under 12.
East Tennesseans head to Turkey-Syria border to provide relief after earthquake killed thousands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Search and rescue efforts continue at the Turkey-Syria border. Officials report more than 11,000 people have died from a recent 7.8 earthquake. Here in East Tennessee, people have stepped up to help. Yassin Terou, the owner of Yassin's Falafel House, began an online fundraiser Monday. Since...
KPD: Man wanted in Ohio arrested for breaking into cars, using stolen credit cards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday a man was arrested for breaking into two cars and stealing debit cards, credit cards, gift cards and cash out of them. They said he was also wanted in Ohio for failing to appear in court. They said on early...
'It blesses me' | Woman crafts hundreds of handmade hats for NICU patients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When a baby graduates from the NICU at East Tennessee Children's Hospital, they go home with a tiny, homemade hat. It's thanks to a volunteer's time and love. Often, the momento marks the first big milestone in the child's life. The craft is made with care...
North Knoxville community open house explores several projects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community members in North Knoxville met Thursday at the Fulton High School library to discuss several upcoming projects that would impact the area. One of the biggest they discussed was the new Public Safety Complex, which will soon be home to the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Police Department, City Court, the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency, the City Pension System office and the backup E-911 center. KFD started moving into the complex in January.
Stories from The Strip: How Cumberland Avenue's history could come full circle
Over the last century, Cumberland Avenue has evolved from an affluent neighborhood to a nightclub hotspot to The Strip. New developments may bring it full circle. Elizabeth Sims, Grace King (10News) Published: 10:08 AM EST February 8, 2023. Updated: 11:27 PM EST February 8, 2023. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The history of...
Winds temporarily close roads in the Smokies
Highway 441 between Gatlinburg and Cherokee is closed due to high wind warnings. Other roads across the Smokies were closed due to downed trees.
Loudon Co. Schools working to build new school for grades 7-12
The school board said they are working to buy a property near First Baptist Church, from Hwy. 11 to Simpson Road.
