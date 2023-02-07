Chiefs Injury Updates on Super Bowl Opening Night

Kansas City has some added clarity on potential availability and injury progress for the Super Bowl.

Late on Monday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles met with the media for the first official time during Super Bowl LVII week. Opening Night presented the opportunity for both teams' coaches, star players and more to gather in advance of Sunday's epic showdown, with Kansas City having their respective media time immediately following Philadelphia.

Before the team took off for Glendale, AZ, there was plenty to sort out on the injury front. There still is, but partial clarity was provided on Monday morning when the team activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off the injured reserve list and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman there in his place. During Opening Night festivities, a multitude of Chiefs players provided some tidbits about their respective recoveries and statuses for the biggest game of the season.

QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, played through the ailment the following week in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only did he do so, but he threw for over 300 yards in the process and added a pair of touchdown passes while hobbled as well.

Mahomes's status for this week's game was never in any doubt, but his potential effectiveness has remained a minor question. Despite that, Mahomes was positive on Opening Night and said his right ankle is in a better spot right now than it was at the same time heading into the AFC title game.

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Very early in the aforementioned AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was knocked out of action after being slow to get up following a collision. The veteran didn't return to the contest, leaving the rookie cornerback trio of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams to slow down Cincinnati's lethal wideout duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Sneed was diagnosed with a concussion and missed some practice time while he advanced through the NFL's concussion protocol, although he revealed on Monday night that his recovery has picked up speed. Sneed has cleared protocol in time to potentially practice on Tuesday and figures to be active for Sunday's game.

WR Kadarius Toney

One of a staggering three Chiefs wide receivers to exit the AFC Championship Game, Kadarius Toney left after recording just one catch for nine yards. He didn't return for the remainder of the outing, later being diagnosed with an ankle injury. Head coach Andy Reid indicated late last week that Toney was " close " to joining his teammates back at practice, and it appears that his progress was sufficient for Kansas City. Toney said during Opening Night's availability that he'll absolutely be playing in Super Bowl LVII.