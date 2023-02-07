ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Best Used Cars for the Money

With car prices so high, you want to make sure you are going to get the best bang for your buck, especially when buying used. Learn: How To Stay Safe When Using Mobile Banking...
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend

When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops

Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Stop driving these old Honda models immediately, automaker warns

Honda has issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for its older vehicles due to a dangerous malfunction with their airbags, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company is warning car owners not to drive specific models of 2001-2003 Acura and Honda vehicles with defective Takata...
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Why You Shouldn’t Attach Other Keys To Your Vehicle’s Ignition Key

Our key ring tends to be pretty heavy and we presume most of our readers are in the same boat in this regard. You need to have your vehicle keys, house keys, and any other keys that you need all on the same fob. After all, the last thing that...
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
