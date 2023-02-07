ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boaz, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur-Morgan Landfill fined by ADEM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) after allegedly failing to meet standards at three separate inspections. According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, the three inspections found fluid seeping into a creek and uncovered garbage. The first inspection...
DECATUR, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison County Water Department announces meter reading and billing changes

HUNTSVILLE – Madison County Water Department (MCWD) hosted a media briefing Wednesday to provide details on the upcoming transition to in-house billing, meter reading and customer service. During the media briefing, Chuck Faulkner, County Engineer, and LaWanda West, Assistant County Engineer, fielded questions and explained how the transition will...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Transit Improvement Plan announced after public feedback

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Transit Improvement Plan was announced by the City of Huntsville on Thursday that will bring several changes to the city’s transit system over the next several years. The plan is broken up into five phases with the first phase being implemented as early...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
April Killian

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight

It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Cement truck crashes into Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cement truck crashed into the side of a Huntsville business Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a cement truck is believed to have malfunctioned and crashed into a building on Andrew Jackson Way. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
GOOD HOPE, AL
WAFF

New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Owner Speaks Out About Hitching Post Fire

A century-old landmark, that stood in Mentone burned to the ground last Thursday. A century-old landmark, that stood in Mentone burned to the ground last Thursday. Mother Gets Autopsy on Son After 13 Years | Feb. …. Dionne Mack's son, Tyrell Spencer. collapsed while playing basketball in 2010. Mack claims...
MENTONE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy