Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo Cheerleading Tiger Boys Beat Gadsden Tiger Signs and WrestlingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
Related
WAFF
Marshall County officials preparing new, dedicated space for coroner’s office
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many years, the Marshall County Coroner’s office was operating out of Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. Now, they have a new space to call home. The commission approved an $800,000 budget late last year, but they had a hard time finding a way to...
WAFF
Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
Vehicle fire on I-565 causes ‘slow traffic’
Officers with Huntsville Police Department, traffic has slowed on I-565 due to a fire.
Meter reading, billing changes coming for Madison County residents
“This transition will allow MCWD to provide more timely resolutions and more efficient customer service,” said County Engineer Chuck Faulkner. “Some customers’ bills may be slightly lower or slightly higher on the first monthly bill, depending on how the billing cycles are affected.”
WAFF
VIDEO: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith addressed his recent shoplifting arrests during the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday night. During his address, he apologized to the public and promised to be a better man in the public eye. He followed that by saying he owes the people “accountability” after his recent arrests.
WAFF
Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
WAFF
Decatur-Morgan Landfill fined by ADEM
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) after allegedly failing to meet standards at three separate inspections. According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, the three inspections found fluid seeping into a creek and uncovered garbage. The first inspection...
themadisonrecord.com
Madison County Water Department announces meter reading and billing changes
HUNTSVILLE – Madison County Water Department (MCWD) hosted a media briefing Wednesday to provide details on the upcoming transition to in-house billing, meter reading and customer service. During the media briefing, Chuck Faulkner, County Engineer, and LaWanda West, Assistant County Engineer, fielded questions and explained how the transition will...
WAFF
Huntsville Transit Improvement Plan announced after public feedback
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Transit Improvement Plan was announced by the City of Huntsville on Thursday that will bring several changes to the city’s transit system over the next several years. The plan is broken up into five phases with the first phase being implemented as early...
WAFF
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff talks money losses, safety issues with permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The new permitless carry law is leaving financial gaps for Sheriff’s Offices statewide, one of those being the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The money from firearm permits were going to local deputies to cover gear, weapons and operational costs. A spokesperson with the Madison...
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
WAFF
13 Years Later: Huntsville mother decides to exhume son’s body to determine cause of death
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 13 years of unanswered questions, Tyrell Spencer’s mother made the difficult decision to exhume his body. In 2010, Tyrell Spencer collapsed and stopped breathing at the Richard Showers Center. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Spencer’s Mother Dionne Mack said...
WTVC
Missing 14-year-old Alabama girl found safe Wednesday, sheriff's office says
A 14-year-old girl missing from DeKalb County, Alabama was found safe Wednesday, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says. Help us spread the word: A 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County, Alabama is missing and endangered. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe, Alabama at 9 p.m. Tuesday...
WHNT-TV
Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight
It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
WAFF
Cement truck crashes into Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cement truck crashed into the side of a Huntsville business Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a cement truck is believed to have malfunctioned and crashed into a building on Andrew Jackson Way. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department...
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
WAFF
New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
WHNT-TV
Owner Speaks Out About Hitching Post Fire
A century-old landmark, that stood in Mentone burned to the ground last Thursday. A century-old landmark, that stood in Mentone burned to the ground last Thursday. Mother Gets Autopsy on Son After 13 Years | Feb. …. Dionne Mack's son, Tyrell Spencer. collapsed while playing basketball in 2010. Mack claims...
Comments / 0