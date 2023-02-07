Read full article on original website
'A track of every vehicle': Bibb County sheriff plans to bring tag-reading FLOCK cameras to town
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced this week he wants to bring technology to Macon-Bibb that may help his deputies find cars linked to crimes and their owners. Davis says his office applied for a state grant to install 150 FLOCK cameras around the county. It...
WMAZ
"I did everything I could do': Parents of Macon homicide victim and suspect share their stories
The parents of Kymelo Earley and Ja'Kobe Archie discuss their talks they had with their kids before May 9, 2022. "They had a good loving relationship." In 2022, 15 teens died from gun violence in Macon-Bibb County--more than double what it was in 2021. One of the teens shot and...
wgxa.tv
Suspect in Pulaski County shooting turns himself in
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man wanted for a shooting in Pulaski County has turned himself in. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says James Ian Spires, of Cochran, turned himself into the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Spires, who was once considered armed and dangerous,...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
wgxa.tv
A Forsyth man drives himself to the hospital while a gunman shoots at him
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man drove himself to the hospital as someone continued to shoot at his car. A 67-year-old man from Forsyth was returning home from work when a white car pulled up behind him and then navigated alongside his car as someone inside the car started shooting.
wgxa.tv
BSO brings home the bacon: Pot-bellied pig invades school bus stop
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Some students near John R. Lewis Elementary had their morning disrupted when a pot-bellied pig made it hard for the youngsters to get onto their bus. The pig, nicknamed Pepa by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, had escaped from her home and was able to be recovered by BSO and BSO's Animal Services.
wgxa.tv
New royalty has entered the Cherry Blossom's coronation ceremony
MACON, GA (WGXA) -- The Cherry Blossom festivities are underway in preparation for the annual festival to come. The Cherry Blossom Royalty Coronation took place Thursday at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Hannah Theus, Director of Marketing and Fulfillment shared that this event introduces "our new queen, our new...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Woman hit, killed while walking on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon identified
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman killed while walking on Pio Nono Avenue on Tuesday has been identified. Coroner Leon Jones released the identity of the 57-year-old pedestrian as Betty Jackson. Jones said Jackson was from South Carolina. Jones has not yet been able to locate any of Jackson's...
Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
WMAZ
Damage from last July's train derailment in Warner Robins to be repaired
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A clean-up is on the way to the Warner Robins area across from Robins Air Force Base. Back in July, a Norfolk Southern train derailed along Watson Boulevard and Highway 247. At Monday night's city council meeting, leaders signed a resolution for the city to...
wgxa.tv
Fire crews spotted on Shamrock Avenue in Macon
UPDATE (6:00 p.m.) -- Fire crews responded to a duplex fire on Shamrock Avenue. According to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews arrived to a large blaze and rushed to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews are responding to a scene on...
wgxa.tv
A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
wtoc.com
1 person injured in shooting in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is recovering after being shot, at least two times, in Vidalia and police are now looking for the four suspects they believe were involved. Police Chief James Jermon says Wednesday’s shooting was the second one so far this year. As he always reiterates, just one shooting is too many.
Officials in Central Georgia warn of 'financial sextortion' scam targeting juveniles
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Federal and local investigators are seeing an alarming and disturbing online trend. More young people are being targeted in what's known as "financial sextortion" scams. "Someone contacts a juvenile on social media. Instagram and Snapchat are usually the ones we see, and then they also...
57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by SUV on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Betty Jackson was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane.
Cochran man wanted in shooting turns himself in to Bleckley County Sheriff's Office
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A man wanted in an early February shooting is in custody after turning himself in to the Bleckley County Police Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. The GBI was looking for 24-year-old James Ian Spires after he allegedly shot 68-year-old man in Hawksinville, according to a press release.
WMAZ
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
WMAZ
Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
wgxa.tv
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tuesday night's neighborhood watch meeting opened up more than a can of worms for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "I asked about the homeless people and they told me there's no way they could walk to our neighborhood. I was scared stinkless. I promise you, I was scared," said one Macon resident.
24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
