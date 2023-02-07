ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochran, GA

wgxa.tv

Suspect in Pulaski County shooting turns himself in

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man wanted for a shooting in Pulaski County has turned himself in. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says James Ian Spires, of Cochran, turned himself into the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Spires, who was once considered armed and dangerous,...
PULASKI COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO brings home the bacon: Pot-bellied pig invades school bus stop

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Some students near John R. Lewis Elementary had their morning disrupted when a pot-bellied pig made it hard for the youngsters to get onto their bus. The pig, nicknamed Pepa by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, had escaped from her home and was able to be recovered by BSO and BSO's Animal Services.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

New royalty has entered the Cherry Blossom's coronation ceremony

MACON, GA (WGXA) -- The Cherry Blossom festivities are underway in preparation for the annual festival to come. The Cherry Blossom Royalty Coronation took place Thursday at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Hannah Theus, Director of Marketing and Fulfillment shared that this event introduces "our new queen, our new...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Fire crews spotted on Shamrock Avenue in Macon

UPDATE (6:00 p.m.) -- Fire crews responded to a duplex fire on Shamrock Avenue. According to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews arrived to a large blaze and rushed to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews are responding to a scene on...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

wtoc.com

1 person injured in shooting in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is recovering after being shot, at least two times, in Vidalia and police are now looking for the four suspects they believe were involved. Police Chief James Jermon says Wednesday’s shooting was the second one so far this year. As he always reiterates, just one shooting is too many.
VIDALIA, GA
13WMAZ

57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by SUV on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Betty Jackson was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

