Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
$1M lottery ticket sold at Florida Circle K
A 53-year-old Florida man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station
Florida Lottery: Woman claims $2 million Powerball prize from October drawing
Broward woman purchases winning Powerball ticket in Hialeah
Winning Florida Lottery ticket sold at local BP Food Store
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth nearly $40,000 was recently sold at a local BP Food Store, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers for the Fantasy 5 quick pick ticket in Monday’s drawing were 03-07-09-21-26, Florida Lottery officials said. The BP Food Store, located at 8195 20th Street, was one of five locations statewide to selling a winning ticket.
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize Matching All 5 White Powerball Numbers
Huge store chain opening another Florida location
A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight
As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot
MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million. The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents
When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
DeSantis highlights $2 billion in tax free plans for Floridians
West Palm Beach, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted his $2 billion tax relief plan that would lower the costs of several items and help Florida families save money. DeSantis held a news conference on Wednesday in Ocala where he said inflation is expected to last at...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
Can an earthquake happen in Florida? Here are the chances one could occur
As earthquakes continue to devastate communities across the globe, including the United States, it's important to know how likely this natural disaster could occur in your area.
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location
A popular and growing fast-casual restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its new Florida restaurant location in Miramar, which had a soft opening a few weeks ago, according to local sources.
Florida cities where homes are selling for the most under asking price
It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house. But there are some Florida cities where homes are selling for quite a bit under asking price. Naples, Miami, and West Palm to name a few. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above 7% at...
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
