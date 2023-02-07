Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
CoC and Citadel to host four-day Black Alumni Collective National Leadership Symposium
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The College of Charleston and The Citadel will co-host the Black Alumni Collective National Leadership Symposium from March 9 to March 12 on the universities' campuses. According to a Feb. 9 press release from the College of Charleston, over 100 higher education administrators and black...
abcnews4.com
The Reckoning Returns to Palmetto Park Jam in March
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston County Parks today announced that The Palmetto Park Jam is returning in the spring. Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning return to headline this live music event at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park on Saturday, March 25th. Held in a family-friendly festival atmosphere,...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Land Trust protects additional 512 acres at Sheldon Plantation
HOLY CITY SINNER — Lowcountry Land Trust today announced the permanent protection of an additional 512 acres near one of the most iconic sites in the Lowcountry, the National Register of Historic Places’ Old Sheldon Church Ruins. The announcement comes less than one year after the initial protection of 240 acres at Sheldon Plantation in Yemassee, South Carolina. Thanks to landowner Christine Jacob’s generosity and commitment to land conservation, the protection of the remainder of Sheldon Plantation further expands upon the initial conservation easement and all other protected lands in the region.
abcnews4.com
$20 million playground for all under construction in Park Circle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An inclusive playground is preparing to serve the North Charleston community and beyond by late fall of this year. It will be 55,000 square feet, along with a 16,000-square-foot community center that will hold recreation and cultural arts activities. This facility will be the...
abcnews4.com
Ruby's NY Style Bagels in Charleston is growing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Calling all bagel lovers. Business has exploded in popularity at Ruby's NY Style Bagels. After only four months, the shop is looking to expand across the Lowcountry. Guests drive from all over Charleston to get their bagels and coffee, and they often serve 3-4,000 bagels...
abcnews4.com
BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
abcnews4.com
Habitat for Humanity Georgetown partners with The Home Depot for Navy Veteran home repair
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity Georgetown announced its partnering with The Home Depot in order to help a navy veteran in need. Peter Ridley and his wife Araceli are homeowners in the Habitat Georgetown Repair program and had many repairs made to their home in order to make it safer.
abcnews4.com
IAAM's HVAC system on the mend, but no new opening date announced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been nearly three weeks since the International African American Museum was supposed to open. Instead, the museum remains closed to the public, with no known opening date. IAAM officials said the opening is delayed due to conditions inside the building, specifically humidity. The City...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County unveils rendering of new library coming to downtown Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government on Wednesday unveiled a rendering of the new 15,000-square-foot library coming to downtown Summerville. The library will be located in the town's historic district in front of the YMCA. "Dorchester County is also constructing the new Oakbrook Library and the N....
abcnews4.com
Summerville police will host community meetings to answer difficult questions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Police Department is addressing the impact of Tyre Nichols' death and how it impacts their neighborhoods. Officers say hard conversations need to be had in order for there to be change. The Dignity Project meets bi-weekly to discuss issues around the world. Members...
abcnews4.com
Senior Night for Superman Sam
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Some stories more personal than others. I remember getting the call in 2005. They didn't know if Sam DeLongchamps would make it through the night at the Medical University of South Carolina after a horrific accident. He did. And the next 17 years - storybook.
abcnews4.com
Chick-fil-A chooses Charleston to test cauliflower sandwich
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chick-fil-A has chosen Charleston to test its new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich in Charleston starting Monday, Feb. 13. The famous fast food company says Charleston was selected due to the city's food culture. The cauliflower sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole,...
abcnews4.com
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Trial, Day 15: Week 3 wraps up with more focus on Alex's state of mind
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of the Murdaugh murder trial is expected to wrap up Friday with more focus on Alex's financials and state of mind at the time of the murders. Live blog embed authored by Drew Tripp. Yesterday, the State said they will probably finish...
abcnews4.com
CPD: Pedestrian collision at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the CPD, the road reopened as of 9:04 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a pedestrian occurred the evening of Feb. 9 at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced the collision in a tweet at...
abcnews4.com
Financial crime evidence remains center stage on day 14 of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thursday marks Day 14 of the Murdaugh murder trial and we're nearing the end of Week 3. Wednesday was a bit of a chaotic scene after a bomb threat was made at the Colleton County Courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated and the building was cleared after about two hours, allowing court to resume.
abcnews4.com
Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
abcnews4.com
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
abcnews4.com
GoFundMe for Alex Murdaugh's mother's caretaker surpasses $25K donations
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A GoFundMe related to the Murdaugh murder trial has been gaining attention this week. It was created Wednesday, a few days after Alex Murdaugh's mother's longtime caretaker Mushell "Shelly" Smith took the stand. Smith proved to be a "reluctant witness," exhibited by her emotional...
abcnews4.com
BCSD will use new tax to construct two new schools and addition to Hanahan Middle
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Education approved the first phase of the capital building program on Feb. 7. The first phase of program will comprise the construction of two schools, and the construction and renovation of an addition at Hanahan Middle School. According to the district, a K-5 school will be constructed and equipped in the Jedburg area, specifically on Black Tom Road, and a middle school will be constructed and equipped in Nexton.
abcnews4.com
New Coconut Joe's Beach Grill restaurant planned for Folly Beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Coconut Joe's Beach Grill have announced plans to open another location on Folly Beach this spring. "I want to thank everyone who has supported me and our team over the years. It’s truly incredible. We could never do it without you," owner Perry Freeman shared on Facebook. "I’m so grateful to be able to give my team more opportunities with their careers and hopefully a better life for their future."
Comments / 0