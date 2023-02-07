HOLY CITY SINNER — Lowcountry Land Trust today announced the permanent protection of an additional 512 acres near one of the most iconic sites in the Lowcountry, the National Register of Historic Places’ Old Sheldon Church Ruins. The announcement comes less than one year after the initial protection of 240 acres at Sheldon Plantation in Yemassee, South Carolina. Thanks to landowner Christine Jacob’s generosity and commitment to land conservation, the protection of the remainder of Sheldon Plantation further expands upon the initial conservation easement and all other protected lands in the region.

