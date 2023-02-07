ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

The Reckoning Returns to Palmetto Park Jam in March

HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston County Parks today announced that The Palmetto Park Jam is returning in the spring. Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning return to headline this live music event at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park on Saturday, March 25th. Held in a family-friendly festival atmosphere,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Land Trust protects additional 512 acres at Sheldon Plantation

HOLY CITY SINNER — Lowcountry Land Trust today announced the permanent protection of an additional 512 acres near one of the most iconic sites in the Lowcountry, the National Register of Historic Places’ Old Sheldon Church Ruins. The announcement comes less than one year after the initial protection of 240 acres at Sheldon Plantation in Yemassee, South Carolina. Thanks to landowner Christine Jacob’s generosity and commitment to land conservation, the protection of the remainder of Sheldon Plantation further expands upon the initial conservation easement and all other protected lands in the region.
YEMASSEE, SC
abcnews4.com

$20 million playground for all under construction in Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An inclusive playground is preparing to serve the North Charleston community and beyond by late fall of this year. It will be 55,000 square feet, along with a 16,000-square-foot community center that will hold recreation and cultural arts activities. This facility will be the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ruby's NY Style Bagels in Charleston is growing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Calling all bagel lovers. Business has exploded in popularity at Ruby's NY Style Bagels. After only four months, the shop is looking to expand across the Lowcountry. Guests drive from all over Charleston to get their bagels and coffee, and they often serve 3-4,000 bagels...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
PINEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

IAAM's HVAC system on the mend, but no new opening date announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been nearly three weeks since the International African American Museum was supposed to open. Instead, the museum remains closed to the public, with no known opening date. IAAM officials said the opening is delayed due to conditions inside the building, specifically humidity. The City...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Senior Night for Superman Sam

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Some stories more personal than others. I remember getting the call in 2005. They didn't know if Sam DeLongchamps would make it through the night at the Medical University of South Carolina after a horrific accident. He did. And the next 17 years - storybook.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Chick-fil-A chooses Charleston to test cauliflower sandwich

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chick-fil-A has chosen Charleston to test its new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich in Charleston starting Monday, Feb. 13. The famous fast food company says Charleston was selected due to the city's food culture. The cauliflower sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

GoFundMe for Alex Murdaugh's mother's caretaker surpasses $25K donations

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A GoFundMe related to the Murdaugh murder trial has been gaining attention this week. It was created Wednesday, a few days after Alex Murdaugh's mother's longtime caretaker Mushell "Shelly" Smith took the stand. Smith proved to be a "reluctant witness," exhibited by her emotional...
abcnews4.com

BCSD will use new tax to construct two new schools and addition to Hanahan Middle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Education approved the first phase of the capital building program on Feb. 7. The first phase of program will comprise the construction of two schools, and the construction and renovation of an addition at Hanahan Middle School. According to the district, a K-5 school will be constructed and equipped in the Jedburg area, specifically on Black Tom Road, and a middle school will be constructed and equipped in Nexton.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

New Coconut Joe's Beach Grill restaurant planned for Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Coconut Joe's Beach Grill have announced plans to open another location on Folly Beach this spring. "I want to thank everyone who has supported me and our team over the years. It’s truly incredible. We could never do it without you," owner Perry Freeman shared on Facebook. "I’m so grateful to be able to give my team more opportunities with their careers and hopefully a better life for their future."
FOLLY BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy