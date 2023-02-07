Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Temple grad students accuse administrators of strikebreaking tactics
Hundreds of Temple University graduate students and supporters gathered Thursday to speak out against what they say is retaliation from administrators due to their strike for a fair contract.
Temple withdrawing free tuition for graduate students on strike
Temple University is cutting off pay, tuition remission and benefits like health care for graduate students participating in a strike. The school said striking students have until March 9 to pay their spring balance in full.
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
Blackface video on social media draws protest, controversy to 2 NE Philly high schools
One week into Black History Month, two Philadelphia schools are at the center of controversy after several white students were seen in a social media video participating in blackface and using racist language.
Protest held after racist video involving students in Philadelphia surfaces
Protesters gathered on Wednesday morning after a racist video surfaced apparently involving students from two schools in Philadelphia.
billypenn.com
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals
Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
Archdiocese of Philadelphia investigating after racially charged video surfaces
"We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values," said the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, Temple Health split after Medicaid contract impasse
UnitedHealthcare's Medicaid managed care plan is out of network with Philadelphia-based Temple Health after the two sides were unable to reach a new contract by Feb. 1. A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson confirmed the split to Becker's. The spokesperson said in a statement the cost of care at Temple is "significantly higher than peer hospitals participating in our UnitedHealthcare Community Plan network in the Philadelphia area, yet the health system demanded additional price hikes that are not affordable or sustainable."
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
thedp.com
'Safety and security is what we do': New chief of Penn Police talks priorities
New Chief of Penn Police Gary Williams told The Daily Pennsylvanian that he will prioritize "safety and security" and re-engaging the University and West Philadelphia communities. Williams — who was appointed as the interim chief of police in May 2022 — was announced as the new chief of police on...
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphia region there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal listed 12 ZIP codes with higher housing turnover. Marcus Hook, at...
'Savage Sisters' care for those with addiction in Kensington and beyond
"This work is hard and it's raw and it's ugly. And it's deep and it's meaningful and it's beautiful. And it's exactly where I'm supposed to be," said Sarah Laurel.
Chester, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Chester. The Faith Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Chester Charter Scholar Academy on February 09, 2023, 13:00:00.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …
“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Twinning: Springfield (Delco.) boys, girls programs feature unique bond
Take a peek at the Springfield (Delco.) boys and girls basketball rosters, and it doesn’t take long to notice something a little unusual. There’s Kaitlyn Kearney, a senior on the girls’ squad, and Keagan Kearney, a senior on the boys. Right below them on their respective rosters are Anabel Kreydt and Aidan Kreydt, respectively, two more seniors. Keep looking, and you’ll see Colin Treude, a junior on the boys’ roster…and Erin Treude, another junior, on the girls’ side.
thecentersquare.com
Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages
(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
Oh to resign from council, run for mayor in Republican primary
Oh intends to resign on Monday so he can run for mayor in the primary. In doing this, he’ll be joining five of his former colleagues in leaving the legislative body to seek the executive seat.
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk Avenue
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement Districtisan “Avenue for All” with numerous retailers, services, restaurants, and bars owned and operated by people from a wide variety of backgrounds and ethnicities, is honoring Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses on the Ave: Haus of Wax, Ocho Rios Parilla, Super Loa, Supreme Beauty, The Dutch, Uprising ACM, Whiplash Allure, and the soon to open Sawubona Creativity Project.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Mayoral Candidate Rebecca Rhynhart Reveals Public Safety Plan
Philadelphia mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart is proposing a public safety plan that calls for a citywide emergency, incorporates recommendations from a police department audit she conducted as city controller, and advocates for a “course correction” that could lead to more arrests for disorderly conduct. Rhynhart, a Democrat, has...
Comments / 0