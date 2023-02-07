COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A two-vehicle car crash sent three people to a trauma center and two to Colleton Medical Center Monday evening. CCFD reports at 7:12 p.m., two small cars collided at the intersection of Augusta Highway and the southbound exit ramp from I-95. Both cars suffered severe damage, with one having nearly a foot of intrusion into the passenger space.

