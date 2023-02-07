Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Farmington Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the person killed in a traffic fatality near 151 Farmington Road on Monday. Thomas Gary Martin, 77, of Charleston was pronounced dead on the scene around 5:20 p.m. The coroner’s office and SCHP are investigating.
Berkeley County coroner identifies victim killed in Summerville crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Summerville Monday. The victim was identified as Thomas Gary Martin, a 77-year-old from Charleston. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Martin died on the scene of a head-on crash on Farmington Road around 5:20 p.m. The Berkeley County […]
Summerville officer struck by vehicle while on duty, police department says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while on duty Thursday, according to Police Captain Chris Hirsch. Hirsch said the officer was struck by a vehicle on Trolley Road at Community Road while directing traffic for a vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
1 Killed, 4 Injured In Farmington Road Crash in Berkeley County
One person has died and four were others injured following a collision in Berkeley County on Monday evening. The post 1 Killed, 4 Injured In Farmington Road Crash in Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
2 seriously injured during crash on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy’s vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway. The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Highway 17, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. EMS took the truck driver to an area hospital...
5 people injured in car crash on Highway 61 Monday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A two-vehicle car crash sent three people to a trauma center and two to Colleton Medical Center Monday evening. CCFD reports at 7:12 p.m., two small cars collided at the intersection of Augusta Highway and the southbound exit ramp from I-95. Both cars suffered severe damage, with one having nearly a foot of intrusion into the passenger space.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
Crash with power pole closes downtown streets
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some downtown Charleston roads are closed to vehicles and pedestrians following a Thursday afternoon crash with a power pole. The Charleston Police Department said East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets, and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are closed. Police say crews with Dominion Energy are on the […]
Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
6 students, school bus driver taken to hospital after crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police responded to a school bus crash in West Ashley shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. Six students and the school bus driver were transported to local hospitals for "what appeared to...
Three facing gun charges after traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three individuals are facing gun charges following a traffic stop in Georgetown County on Thursday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the Dunbar community. The stop resulted in the seizure of three handguns, authorities said. 19-year-old Jakaii […]
Drugs seized, arrest made in Georgetown County traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop that happened just after midnight Friday on Oatland Road in Georgetown County. After the initial traffic stop, the suspect, David Gillyard Jr., 38, locked the doors of his vehicle and drove...
Railroad crossing closure to impact North Charleston traffic Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The closure of a railroad crossing is expected to impact traffic in North Charleston on Wednesday, according to the North Charleston Police Department. South Rhett Avenue between Bexley Street and Tice Lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m. Police said no traffic will be allowed across the […]
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly I-26 crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries […]
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
Man arrested after shooting out of vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested after shooting out of a vehicle in Georgetown Tuesday, according to the Georgetown Police Dept. Jakiel Treyvon Cattime, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city. The shooting incident happened in the...
Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
